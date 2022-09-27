Explain Ninja Releases Another Explainer Video for Crypto Native Solution
Explain Ninja releases the next animated video made for the Armanino project to showcase their incredible expertise in the realm of animation & motion design.
Our team made a video for Armanino in which we explained how the TrustExplorer Treasury tool works. We used a stylized mix of 2D and 3D to attract the users full to our animation.”WARSAW, POLAND, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explain Ninja, an award-winning animation production company from Warsaw, also known as a subsidiary of Fireart Studio product design & development company, releases the next animated video made for the Armanino project to showcase their incredible expertise in the realm of animation and motion design.
— admits Aslan Almukhambetov, Animation Lead at Explain Ninja
Armanino is the global leader in digital asset solutions and the go-to accounting and consulting firm for crypto-native companies. As a top 25 accounting and consulting firm in the nation, it delivers a depth of knowledge, a range of services, and a consistent and responsive team.
Explain Ninja is already known for profound cases for crypto/blockchain projects and many other industries. They worked in close collaboration with the Swiss Fin Lab team to create an animation video that would help illustrate how a solution of ZOA Personal Data Exchange gives individuals greater transparency and control over their personal data stored at different companies and organizations.
This time the team created concepts & sketches, style frames, and storyboards and added illustrations to meet the requirements for the Armanino project to explain their tool functioning processes. Additionally, the explainer video included the elements of 2D, 3D animation, and a high-quality sound design.
Explain videos have become one of the most popular and effective ways of promoting new products, services, and ideas. They better explain sophisticated ideas in an understandable and compact way and grab the users’ attention. Thus, the number of companies looking for a reliable animated video production service provider is increasing fast today. Explain Ninja being long on the market continues its work as one of the leading video design suppliers for the most complex projects.
About Explain Ninja
Explain Ninja is an animated explainer video maker headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. It is a subsidiary of Fireart Studio, Poland's leading product design and software development company. Established back in 2013, the company has grown up to be one of the most reputable and trusted teams authoritative among the top-notch animation studios both in Poland and overseas. Since its emergence, Explain Ninja has shipped projects for over 200 companies worldwide, including Kidkin, Vishay, Nexus, Codio, MyTaxi, Pipedrive, Huawei, Google, Atlassian, SwissFinLab, and many others.
