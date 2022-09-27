Cables and Connectors Market Size Reach US$ 126.2 Billion by 2027 - IMARC Group

The global cables and connectors market size reached US$ 93.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 126.2 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Cables and Connectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global cables and connectors market reached a value of US$ 93.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 126.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.22% during 2022-2027.

Cables refer to electric conductors that are utilized for transmitting electrical power and communication signals. They are characterized by excellent tensile strength and resistance to moisture and heat. On the other hand, connectors are electro-mechanical gadgets that are embedded with jacks and plugs to assist in electrical transmission.They are collectively deployed in consumer electronic goods and industrial machinery to transfer data and ensure high-end connectivity.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cables-connectors-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by continual technological advancements in the telecommunication sector. Moreover, the widespread establishment of data centers on the global level to improve communication networks across rural areas are also contributing to the market growth. Along with this, increasing government investments in smart grid projects to upgrade power transmission processes is also creating an impetus to market growth. Some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market include significant growth in the information technology (IT) sector and extensive research and development activities conducted by key players.

Breakup by Product Type:

Internal Cables and Connectors

External Cables and Connectors

Breakup by Installation Type:

HDMI

USB

VGA

DVI

CAT5/CAT6

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Automotive

Commercial

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

3M Company

Amphenol Corporation

Axon’ Cable

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Molex LLC (Koch Industries Inc)

Nexans

Prysmian S.p.A.

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Inc.

TE Connectivity.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3n8Lrec

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

Strapping Machine Market Report: https://bit.ly/3SdCQ8j

Real-Time Bidding Market Report: https://bit.ly/3vwHq69

Silicone Elastomers Market Report: https://bit.ly/3na7uCE

Oscilloscope Market Report: https://bit.ly/3oWWcTb

Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Report: https://bit.ly/2SFPxPp

Filling Equipment Market Report: https://bit.ly/2YkL6ft

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.