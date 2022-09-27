Server Microprocessor Market Size Reach US$ 18.14 Billion by 2027 - IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global server microprocessor market reached a value of US$ 15.84 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Server Microprocessor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.14 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.22% during 2022-2027.

Server microprocessor is a central processing unit that assists in analytical decision-making. It consists of powerful processors that function at a higher frequency to enable data processing in memory and other subsystems. The server microprocessors are designed to handle heavy workloads from data centers, server rooms, and cloud providers. Apart from this, these processors assist in providing a multitasking performance to the virtual environment.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rapid growth of the information and technology (IT) industry. In addition to this, with the increasing awareness about the benefits of cloud-based services, there is a significant rise in the demand for server microprocessors. Moreover, the rising trend of the internet of things (IoT) also represents a significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, key players in the market are launching innovative products by incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). This, along with the continued funding for research and development (R&D) activities, is anticipated to propel market growth further.

Breakup by Design:

ARM

x86

Others

Breakup by Frequency:

1.5GHz-1.99GHz

2.0GHz-2.49GHz

2.5GHz-2.99GHz

3.0GHz and Higher

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

BFSI

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Baikal Electronics JSC

HiSilicon (Shanghai) Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.)

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

MACOM Technology Solutions

MediaTek Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation.

