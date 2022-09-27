Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market to be Driven by Its Rising Popularity in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global eggshell membrane derivatives market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, type, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 95 Million
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 170 Million
The market for eggshell membrane derivatives is driven by the growing popularity of the product for healthier and sustainable solutions for dietary supplements in the recent years. The growing health issues and diseases among the population due to global warming, climatic change, excessive work, and busy lifestyle have led to the adoption of healthier food supplements like eggshell membrane derivatives.
The extensive application of eggshell membrane derivatives in the food supplements, dietary products, and baby food and baby products are augmenting the demand for the product; as a result, aiding the market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Eggshell membrane derivatives refer to the derivatives achieved from the bi-layered wall membrane among egg white and eggshell. These derivatives are replete with osteopontin, sialoprotein, and collagen. They have exhibited great biocompatibility and have shown satisfactory results as a natural dressing for burns. These derivatives are characterised by the anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, wound healing, and wrinkles fighting properties.
Based on form, the market is segmented into:
Powdered
Concentrated
Others
Based on type, the industry can be bifurcated into:
Hydrolysed
Unhydrolysed
By application, the industry is categorised into:
Nutraceuticals
Food and Beverage
Pet Food
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Others
The regional markets can be divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
North America enjoys the bigger market share among other regions, with strong presence in Europe and Asia Pacific. In North America, consumers are becoming more conscious of the food items they eat and are more aware of their wellbeing than in other regions. Consumers in the region are seeking healthier and nutritious food supplements to boost the global market for egg membrane derivatives.
Europe and the Asia Pacific region are both major markets for eggshell membrane derivatives. In particular, Asia Pacific is witnessing increasing consumer health consciousness and is the fastest growing region in the world. The region also holds a major market growth potential in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Biova LLC, Kewpie Corporation, NOW Health Group, Inc., Mitushi Biopharma, and Ecovatec Solutions Inc., among others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
