Blockchain Summit 2022 of GDCC (Global Digital Cluster Coin) Ushers In New Life In The Field Of The Blockchain Industry

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is a rare moment when the whole world unites enthusiastically to understand and exchange ideas to contribute to a conversation that has the ability to shape our lives. The recently held online Blockchain Summit 2022 by the GDCC was a watershed moment in the field of blockchain and digital currency where more than 43000 people from more than 80 nationalities participated in this virtual online summit. The Blockchain Summit 2022 was simultaneously streamed on Facebook, Vimeo, Twitch, and other platforms. Blockchain Summit 2022 was the culmination of many trailblazers from the field of blockchain and digital currency. It was sponsored by the GDCC and organized by TelCrypto. The summit was strengthened by Muzella as NFT partner, Bliss Token as a Metaverse partner, and Hopium as a decentralized exchange partner. Blockchain Summit 2022 was an empowering outcome of support of official partners like Global Digital Technology Token - GDTT, Virtual Digital Technology Token- VDTT, and KRS Token.The overwhelming response to the Blockchain Summit 2022 is a clear testament that the digital revolution in the form of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency is bound to change the way we perceive human interactions. The successful Blockchain Summit affirms the reality that more people are now looking at Blockchain technology and investment in digital assets as an investment option that can radically change our financial relations.The main motive behind conducting the Blockchain Summit 2022 was to educate students, new investors, young entrepreneurs, and adults in their retirement about the investment opportunities through digital cryptocurrency facilitated by Blockchain technology. That is the reason Blockchain Summit 2022 covers multiple topics holistically which revolve around Blockchain technology and Digital currency. The significance of this Summit was that the guest speakers of this summit were from all around the world. Mr. Dwayne James discussed the topic of ‘Blockchain risk management’ where he stressed salient features of blockchain as a decentralized data ledger that helps cryptocurrency users to avoid fraud. He also stressed that the decentralized nature and encrypted cryptography reduce the transaction cost between the two parties. He stressed that Blockchain risk management should be present in the development plan of the crypto project.Another guest speaker from Nigeria, Ms. Delight Gbujie shed light on how cryptocurrency can be effectively developed as a source of continuous passive income with little activity and little time investment. Mr. Andre Williams discussed how Crypto could allow more people to be their own boss by attaining financial freedom via investments in cryptocurrency and investments in digital assets. He also explored the idea of ‘FIRE’ (Financial Independence and Retire Early) to understand the capacity of digital investments in giving financial freedoms to investors.Ms. Aulia Lestari shared her insightful observations by comparing and contrasting Web2.0 VS Web3.0 She highlighted the idea that just like digital technology in its next phase of transformation, Web 2 is transforming into a new avatar of Web 3 where VR (Virtual Reality), Blockchain, NFT (Non-Fungible Assets), Crypto, AI (Artificial Intelligence), Machine Learning, IoT (Internet of Things). Emma Smith and Marianna talked collectively on the topic of the Metaverse and how it can shape the human experience and shape emotional perceptions. Both speakers collectively expressed that the metaverse is a collective interface with many digital features which can heighten the sensory experiences of users. Mr. Oliver Wade talked about the future of Blockchain and Metaverse and how soon the common man will use this technology for their benefit. Mr. Akanji Joshua explained how Blockchain-backed cryptocurrency can be the way to effectively decentralize finance.Mr. Mokoena Botha talked about the capabiity of Metaverse and its near term future. Mr. David Sari talked about how cryptocurrency liquidity gives a unique advantage to crypto investors to trade in digital asset investments. He pointed out that the biggest advantage of investing in cryptocurrency is that it can act as an ‘Auto Market Maker’ which is independent of the demand-supply pull and push of the buyers and suppliers. This empowers digital investors to achieve true financial independence from market forces.Ms. Bassem Lucas spoke on how blockchain technology has evolved so fast and helped us to understand the significance of blockchain ecosystem . Mr. Steven Ospina discussed a very important aspect of analyzing a good crypto project and how one can avoid dubious crypto projects. He exclusively stressed the importance of quality ‘White paper’, a deciding document that can separate quality crypto projects from dubious projects. He also stresses the need for investors to be more inquiry-oriented, and aware to carry out investment research before investing their sum in cryptocurrency instruments. Mr. Benjamin Brown shared his thoughts on how economists have been exploring people’s behavior for hundreds of years. He stressed that the process of understanding the behavior pattern of customers and investors comes under the field of ‘behavioral economics. He shared the resolve that the field of behavioral economics will be bound to play a proactive role in the field of digital investment. Mr. Mike Kalin shed light on smart contracts and their expanding functionality. Ms. Irhaa Farooqi explained the significance of the ICO market process.Blockchain Summit 2022 facilitated financial education to the larger public but also introduced innovative methods to proactively engage the larger public with digital space through competition of buying virtual land in the metaverse. This competition created buzz and a sense of excitement in the growing digital investor community.The Summit also announced the WIN Metaland contest brought by Bliss Token and Global Digital City where 75 winners will get a chance to win free land on Bliss Token backed Metaverse Global Digital City. Participants can access more information on winmetaland. comIn a True sense, Blockchain Summit 2022 was an effort of international proportions to write a new chapter in the field of blockchain technology, digital assets, and investments. It is an investment calling for aspirational investors who want to lead their investment journey with confidence. Are you the next ‘crypto investor mogul’ in making?

