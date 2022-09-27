President Phúc meets speaker of Japanese House of Representatives

VIETNAM, September 27 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc met speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives Hiroyuki Hosoda on Monday, offering his condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The meeting took place during President Phúc’s official visit to Japan to attend the State funeral for Abe.

He also expressed his appreciation for the contributions of the late Japanese leader to Viet Nam - Japan relations, as well as his work in promoting the cooperation between the two parliaments in recent years.

Speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives Hosoda Hiroyuki thanked the Vietnamese president and delegation for attending Abe’s funeral.

He added that the late prime minister attached importance to the role of Việt Nam in the region and had made great efforts in promoting comprehensive cooperation with the Southeast Asian country.

At the meeting, President Phúc gave high regard to the positive developments in the extensive strategic partnership and exchange between the two national assemblies, parliaments and the Việt Nam - Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

He affirmed that Việt Nam values and wishes to further develop the collaboration between the two countries, especially on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2023.

The Vietnamese president requested that the two sides continue the legacy of late PM Shinzo Abe by enhancing high-level exchanges of delegations, cooperation between national assemblies and legislative bodies.

He also asked the Japanese House of Representatives to stand alongside their government in supporting Việt Nam to build an autonomous, self-reliant economy with extensive international integration through official development assistance (ODA), as well as promoting trade, investment, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

In response, Hosoda highlighted the role of Việt Nam to Japan, especially as a partner in trade - economy and labour.

He also affirmed his support in promoting the relationship between the two countries, especially in terms of infrastructure development, ODA, technology transfer, increasing the number of Vietnamese workers, and bringing Vietnamese agricultural products to the Japanese markets.

He also extended his welcome to National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to Japan, when time permits.

The two leaders agreed to continue strong coordination in international affairs, supporting the role and stance of ASEAN, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world. — VNS