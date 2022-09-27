420 Finder launches a new platform to help cannabis users and businesses connect safely
The 420 Finder team has been supporting cannabis businesses for years, and the launch of the platform shows it.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cannabis legalization continues to happen per state, 420 Finder, a leading cannabis technology company, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary new, sharply designed platform that connects cannabis users with local businesses safely.
Underpinned by years of national industry expertise, 420 Finder is an intuitive and flexible solution that focuses on helping local cannabis businesses connect with consumers, operate more efficiently, and create superior customer experiences.
"Many assume the plant sells itself, but it's not so simple for legal local businesses. The industry remains a highly regulated environment with an influx of challenges and increasing competition. With 420 Finder, cannabis users can find local businesses and connect safely," said Brad Overton, Director of Operations at 420 Finder.
420 Finder offers free accounts and free online ordering for all its Customers. For businesses, they offer online ordering with all memberships and opportunities for businesses to increase their exposure. The 420 Finder team has been supporting cannabis businesses for years, and the platform's launch shows it. They have used their experience to make the platform intuitive and easy to use. It eliminates redundancy and streamlines the process of getting cannabis to users as fast as possible. Most importantly, it creates a fun and interactive way for users to discover new businesses and deals in their area.
"We're here to power the upcoming explosion of innovative retail experiences that sustain healthy cannabis businesses and keep customers returning for more," he adds.
Unlike its competitors, the platform is a fraction of the cost, allowing timely dispensaries to accelerate growth and increase transaction volume without blowing through all their capital. Users can capitalize on businesses being able to operate more freely which translates to better deals and offerings for them.
420 Finder is well poised to accelerate expansion into emerging markets and further develop its dynamic product line to enable a future where cannabis is accessible to every adult on Earth. For more details about its membership, visit www.420finder.net.
