7.14% CAGR, Global Electric Wheelchair Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 4.65 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report | CMI

Custom Market Insights

The Electric Wheelchair Market was at US$ 2.5 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 4.65 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 7.14% | 2022 and 2030.

The Global Electric Wheelchair Market was estimated at USD 2.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.65 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.14% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights