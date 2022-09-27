Painting Tools And Accessories Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Painting Tools And Accessories Market To Be Driven By The Growing Expenditure In Construction And Automotive Industries In Forecast Period Of 2021-2026WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Painting Tools and Accessories Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global painting tools and accessories market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.8%
Product innovations such as shift towards eco-friendly and biodegradable painting tools will augment demand of the market. North America is the leading market for painting tools and accessories owing to their large expenditure in construction and infrastructure sectors, like merger and acquisitions to strategically thrive in the domestic markets of United States and Canada.
The United States of America along with countries like China and India have also been amongst the top producers of motor vehicles successfully contributing to the market for paint equipment. Rise in the electronics industries is also thriving paint tools and equipment market in the United States.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Painting tools and accessories refer to all those equipment that help in completing the activity of painting. These can include protective equipment such as overall’s, goggles, masks, gloves; room protectives like masking tape, dust sheet, canvas sheet; equipment including paint rollers, brushes, sprayers, scrappers; among other accessories.
On the basis of product, the market is segmented into:
• Brushes
• Rollers
• Spray Guns
• Scrappers
Based on Application, the market is divided into:
• Construction
o Residential
o Commercial
o Industrial
• Automotive
• Appliances
• Furniture
• Industrial Machineries and Equipment
• Packaging
The major regional markets include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The rising automotive industry and the consequent utilization of paint and painting tools is strengthening the demand for paint tools market. The body of a car gets multiple coats including that of the primer, basecoat and clearcoat to seal everything perfect. Additionally, the growing inclination towards electrical automotive, worldwide, will further boost the market for painting equipment.
Moving ahead, the market for painting tools and accessories is also expected to be invigorated by propelling infrastructure projects, especially in the Asian countries like India and China. The increasing disposable income and urbanization will create a heightened demand for tools and accessories required for whitewashing and painting in these countries.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Asian Paints Ltd., Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc., J. Wagner GmbH, Nespoli Group Spa, The Sherwin-Williams Co., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other