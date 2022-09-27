At 15.9% CAGR, Global Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 4.5 Bn | 2030 Forecast Report By CMI
Global Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market was estimated at USD 1.6 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at CAGR of roughly 15.9% between 2022 and 2030”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market was estimated at USD 1.6 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 15.9% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market: Overview
The rise in the health conditions such as a transient ischemic attack, hemorrhagic stroke, and ischemia due to sedentary lifestyle practices has given rise to the blood clot retrieval devices market. It is mainly a surgical process that includes the retrieval of blood clots from the individual’s brain to reduce the risk of stroke, paralysis, and speech disorders.
The unhealthy lifestyle practiced by the younger generation and the geriatric age group has increased the prevalence of such grave diseases. The demand for the least invasive procedures and reimbursement facilities provided by insurance companies will help boost the market during the forecast period.
Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market: Growth Drivers
This helps reduce the number of side effects patients suffer during the postoperative period. The life expectancy of people in the geriatric age group has also seen steady growth due to using such medical devices. These multiple factors provide better healthcare facilities to the population and help the market to record significant growth. The high number of people belonging to the geriatric age group has propelled the number of people suffering from chronic and complex cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and vascular impairments. Hence, the use of blood clot retrieval equipment has recently increased.
Key Insights:
C) The use of blood clot retrieval equipment includes highly advanced technologies that help complete clot removal with the help of surgical procedures. To perform surgical procedures with the help of this advanced equipment, highly skilled and experienced individuals are required.
D) A few surgical procedures which fail due to mechanical faults or conditional errors hamper the confidence that the population might show in this equipment.
E) The developed medical products used for inserting urine catheters have made the process easier and quicker. The geriatric population has increased the number of people suffering from cardiac and neurological disorders, mostly clots and blockages.
F) The high cost that needs to be paid for these advanced technologies to remove blood clots from clogged vascular systems challenges the market’s growth during the forecast period.
Regional Landscape
As a result of the rapid development and the use of advanced technology in leading Nations such as North America, the prevalence of numerous heart and brain disorders has increased owing to the sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles in these regions. The Asia Pacific countries such as China and India have also adopted several advanced technologies, which have increased the sedentary lifestyle practices by the population and increased the chances of strokes and ischemic attacks among individuals.
Key Players
AngioDynamics
Terumo Co.
Johnson and Johnson
ECKOS Co.
Bayer HealthCare LLC
Boston Scientific Co.
Argon Medical Devices
Medtronic Plc
Teleflex Incorporated
Penumbra
The Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market is segmented as follows:
By Stroke Type
Ischemic Stroke (blood clot)
Hemorrhagic Stroke (rupturing of arteries)
Transient Ischemic Attack
By Device Type
Mechanical Embolus Removal Devices
Penumbra Blood Clot Retrieval Devices
Stent Retrievers
Ultrasound Assisted Devices
By End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
