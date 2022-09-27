Intellect Global Consumer Banking Sets New Benchmark in Quality-Awarded CMMIV2.0 Maturity Level 5 certification

Certification of the highest standard in quality management validates consistent utilization of best practices by iGCB to product and delivery excellence

DUBAI, UAE, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- : Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the Retail and Central Banking arm of Intellect Design Arena, a cloud-native, future-ready, new-gen multi-product FinTech company for the world’s leading financial and insurance institutions, today announced that it has been appraised at Maturity Level 5 on the CMMI® (Capability Maturity Model® Integration) V2.0 for capabilities in both Development and Services. The appraisal was performed by SterlingQ Private Limited. CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals.

Intellect Global Consumer banking has been constantly striving to improve standards, processes and procedures to develop better products faster and at a lower cost. CMMI ML5 is the highest appraisal rating that can be achieved, and is reserved for organizations that demonstrate true process optimization. The rating indicates that iGCB is performing at an “optimizing” level and is continually improving its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs.

The CMMI certification underlines iGCB’s focus on process excellence and innovation to transform clients’ business, operating and technology models for the digital era and make delivery excellence a sustainable competitive differentiator.

The certification indicates that iGCB has the following capabilities:

● Launching superior customer solutions: iGCB is committed to high quality software development processes and delivery standards, which translates into far superior and highly reliable solutions.

● Strengthening business resilience: iGCB can anticipate and adapt to disruptions and opportunities impacting business.

● Ensuring continual performance improvement – iGCB uses statistical and other quantitative techniques to optimize performance and improvement to achieve quality and process performance objectives.

The assessment covered projects spread across Europe, IMEA, APAC regions as well as functions such as Quality Assurance, SEPG and Learning and Development. The assessment was conducted over a period of 9 months, with a 2 phase implementation.

Commenting about the prestigious certification, Rajesh Saxena, Chief Executive Officer, Intellect Global Consumer Banking said ““We are extremely proud to be appraised at Maturity Level 5 under the new version 2.0 model. This appraisal is a further demonstration of our commitment to our clients through the relentless pursuit of quality in the products we deliver. iGCB will continue to leverage the best practices of CMMI ML5 to create products that are contextual, intuitive, and meet current and emerging customer requirements across the globe.”



