DAVID ARN RELEASES NEW MUSIC VIDEO "Watershed"
EINPresswire.com/ -- David Arn's latest album "Watershed" arrived September 13th. Now we are getting to see the music video for the lead song.
"Watershed" is a song dealing with a soldier's PTSD, Anguish and Hope. "This was written for a friend" Arn said. "If you are of a certain age you have seen war and may know those for whom the war never really ended. We are talking about those who served our country, returned to civilian life and then years, even decades later, a triggering event puts them right back into the battle.
To be honest, I am a little nervous as to how people will receive the music video because the theme can be perceived as being intense".
The project was filmed during strict quarantine, It was to be shot entirely in Canada but with borders closed, locations were split with award winning filmmaker William Murray shooting in Philadelphia and filmmaker Shaun Ryan Savard filming near Ottawa. Their excellent footage was then stitched together.
The video features Canadian actress, Malia, and U.S. actor and photographer David Swift.
It can be viewed on YouTube https://youtu.be/-IFP35vyCPk.
About the Filmmakers
William Murray is a Brooklyn based freelance director, director of photography and editor. https://www.williammurrayvideo.com/home. Shaun Ryan Savard is a filmmaker and award-winning videographer from Ottawa.
About David Arn
David Arn is an American singer, songwriter and musician best known for his lyrical style. Over the past ten years he has released four albums: "Postmodern Days", "Walking to Dreamland","Traveler Tales" and "Watershed".
Among myriad outlets Arn's music has been featured on NPR stations, BBC radio, and heard on Delta Airlines commercial flights. His award-winning music videos have been screened to live audiences in festivals in London, New York and Los Angeles. He is represented by Michael Stover at MTS Management Group.
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3TSpjnL
YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/DavidArnYouTubeChannel
