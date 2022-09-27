Elan Future Pioneers Accessible Energy on the Blockchain - Reveals ELAN Token on WhiteBIT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Providing the world with energy at a fraction of the cost, Elan Future introduces groundbreaking products to revolutionize the energy sector and improve lives on a global scale.
Announcing the listing of their ELAN token on the centralized exchange, WhiteBIT, Elan Future is gaining momentum as the single most disruptive force in energy today - combining purpose, utility, and the power of the blockchain to transform an industry in dire need of modernization. The ELAN tokens allow Elan Future the ability to protect their overarching technologies and guarantee fair energy distribution through smart contract protocols.
Established in 2017, Elan Future’s mission is to decentralize how the world generates, stores, transfers, and consumes energy. In utilizing a blockchain-based system, power can be sent to anyone, anywhere, in a matter of seconds, allowing for a direct and seamless energy transfer without middlemen, fees, or restriction. With Elan, anyone can take part in energy production, which means the democratization of energy has finally arrived. This is the future of energy.
Elan operates under the tenants of altruism, transparency, fairness, and coherence. Their aim is to provide millions with sustainable electricity at a fraction of the cost within a model that puts people first. Commenting on this vision, Jerome-Olivier Malo, founder of Elan Future explains, "Elan is, first and foremost, a for-people company before being a for-profit business. Of course, you need to make a profit to pay employees, patents and infrastructures. Still, our job at Elan is to create socioeconomic value first, then create value for our holders through our revolutionary on-chain energy ecosystem."
Staying true to this vision, the company is able to achieve this with their two patented breakthrough technologies. These revolutionary products integrate the principles of parametric resonance as well as negative ions and radiant energy. As a result, these innovative technologies are able to drastically cut down the amount of electricity required to sustain the world's energy needs, while simultaneously reducing the world’s impact on the climate and drastically decreasing energy costs around the globe.
To learn more about Elan, visit elanfuture.com or engage on Twitter and join in on the future of energy.
About Elan Future
Located in Bromont, Canada, Elan Future is a breakthrough R&D Company, founded in 2017.
Elan designs, develops, researches and deploys the world's most advanced and innovative energy generators. They are revolutionizing the way the world consumes and produces energy.
With an insatiable thirst for energy equity, Elan is leading the way towards sustainable, clean energy that’s not reliant on weather, battery banks, or complicated hardware. Their patented, blockchain-based innovations are making energy accessible & affordable with the most advanced technology built for the future and made for real people.
Marie-Frédérique Julien
Announcing the listing of their ELAN token on the centralized exchange, WhiteBIT, Elan Future is gaining momentum as the single most disruptive force in energy today - combining purpose, utility, and the power of the blockchain to transform an industry in dire need of modernization. The ELAN tokens allow Elan Future the ability to protect their overarching technologies and guarantee fair energy distribution through smart contract protocols.
Established in 2017, Elan Future’s mission is to decentralize how the world generates, stores, transfers, and consumes energy. In utilizing a blockchain-based system, power can be sent to anyone, anywhere, in a matter of seconds, allowing for a direct and seamless energy transfer without middlemen, fees, or restriction. With Elan, anyone can take part in energy production, which means the democratization of energy has finally arrived. This is the future of energy.
Elan operates under the tenants of altruism, transparency, fairness, and coherence. Their aim is to provide millions with sustainable electricity at a fraction of the cost within a model that puts people first. Commenting on this vision, Jerome-Olivier Malo, founder of Elan Future explains, "Elan is, first and foremost, a for-people company before being a for-profit business. Of course, you need to make a profit to pay employees, patents and infrastructures. Still, our job at Elan is to create socioeconomic value first, then create value for our holders through our revolutionary on-chain energy ecosystem."
Staying true to this vision, the company is able to achieve this with their two patented breakthrough technologies. These revolutionary products integrate the principles of parametric resonance as well as negative ions and radiant energy. As a result, these innovative technologies are able to drastically cut down the amount of electricity required to sustain the world's energy needs, while simultaneously reducing the world’s impact on the climate and drastically decreasing energy costs around the globe.
To learn more about Elan, visit elanfuture.com or engage on Twitter and join in on the future of energy.
About Elan Future
Located in Bromont, Canada, Elan Future is a breakthrough R&D Company, founded in 2017.
Elan designs, develops, researches and deploys the world's most advanced and innovative energy generators. They are revolutionizing the way the world consumes and produces energy.
With an insatiable thirst for energy equity, Elan is leading the way towards sustainable, clean energy that’s not reliant on weather, battery banks, or complicated hardware. Their patented, blockchain-based innovations are making energy accessible & affordable with the most advanced technology built for the future and made for real people.
Marie-Frédérique Julien
Elan Future
+1 4505781855
mfjulien@elanfuture.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter