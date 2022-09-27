Garden and Lawn Tools with Shears and Pruning Tools Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2032

Garden and Lawn Tools with Shears and Pruning Tools Market

Online Sales of Garden and Lawn Tools Racing Ahead and Bolstering Stance of Key Market Players: Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the forecast period (2022-2032), the global "Garden and Lawn Tools with Shears and Pruning Tools Market" is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 4.4% to reach a market valuation of US$ 13.4 Bn by 2032. Market growth is being driven by the ongoing demand for landscaping in commercial farming & agricultural, recreation centers, public institutions, offices, and business spaces.

Spending on recreational activities is anticipated to grow over the next several years due to rising customer purchasing power and per capita disposable income. In order to maintain a standard of living owing to societal pressure, people also invest time and money in gardening and gardening tools. The market for gardening equipment, particularly in emerging nations, will enjoy positive demand, given the rise in expenditure on lawn and garden maintenance activities.

Increased demand for gardening tools for activities such as cutting, trimming, and maintenance of commercial gardens and lawns, especially at sports courts and golf courses, is being driven by increased infrastructure development.

gardening-tools-market

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By operating type, manual tools are expected to witness prominent growth at a CAGR at 4%, since manual tools are easy to maintain and are available at low cost.

By product type, demand for shear and pruning tools is projected to increase at 3.7% CAGR by volume during the period of 2022 to 2032.

By region, Europe is anticipated to witness substantial growth in gardening tool sales with a value share 29% in the global market.

Among all the countries, sales in the U.S. and China are expected to increase at high CAGRs in terms of value.

By sales channel, online sales are anticipated to hold a prominent market share of 66.2%.

By end use, the commercial sector is expected to expand Y-o-Y at 3.8% in 2022.

“Demand for gardening tools is mostly influenced by seasonal customer choices; however, private usage has increased recently. A majority of end users now engage in DIY gardening. Expansion and investments in the commercial and residential sectors are driving overall growth of the market. Electric gardening equipment with advanced technology is anticipated to accelerate market expansion,”says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of gardening tools include :

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

The Ames Companies, Inc.

CobraHead LLC

Estwing Manufacturing Company

Seymour Midwest LLC

Bully Tools, Inc.

Zenport Industries

Ray Padula Holdings, LLC

Root Assassin Shovel LLC

Lee Valley Tools Ltd.

Garden Tool Company

Fiskars Group

Husqvarna Group

FELCO S.A.

To gain a competitive edge in the market, players are focusing on research & development to launch new variants of tools. Apart from this, market players are investing in strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their global footprint.

For instance:

In 2021, FELCO S.A launched new FELCO 201 loppers, which are available in three sizes, and use an entirely redesigned cutting heads for more efficiency and precision.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global Garden and Lawn Tools with Shears and Pruning Tools Market that contains industry analysis of 2017–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

