Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,605 in the last 365 days.

A Historic Climate Win

DELAWARE, September 26 - Dear Friend,

Last week, I helped lead a bipartisan majority of my colleagues in the Senate to do something historic for our planet. We successfully ratified the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol—a treaty to reduce the use of hydrofluorocarbons or “HFCs” for short.

Many of you may wonder, what are HFCs? Well, They are chemicals used in many of our common household appliances, from air conditioners to refrigerators. While HFCs are good at keeping things cold, they are also super polluting greenhouse gases that are thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in our atmosphere.

Thankfully, the world is already transitioning away from using HFCs. This is thanks in large part to the cleaner, more energy-efficient alternatives that are already being made right here in Delaware and other parts of our country as well. By ratifying the Kigali Amendment, we allow the United States to join 137 other countries in pledging to reduce HFCs, which benefits these businesses.

How, you may ask? The Kigali Amendment guarantees that American businesses continue to have access to international markets for refrigerants long into the future. This is going to unleash billions of dollars in economic benefits and create hundreds of thousands of American manufacturing jobs.

Importantly, experts also say that committing to the HFC phasedown alone could help prevent our planet from warming half a degree Celsius by the end of the century. This is monumental for our collective efforts to address the climate crisis.

And don’t worry, just because we are phasing down HFCs does not mean you won’t have an AC unit to keep cool in the summer or a refrigerator to keep food fresh. The United States is already switching to the cleaner, more efficient alternatives I mentioned earlier. These next-generation products use less energy and are cheaper to maintain, meaning everyday consumers should expect to save on energy costs as we transition away from HFCs.

By joining the Kigali Amendment, we are protecting our planet and strengthening U.S. businesses, while also benefiting consumers. That’s a win in my book.

Sincerely,

Tom Carper

You just read:

A Historic Climate Win

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.