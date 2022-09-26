Submit Release
Subject of Blue Alert Charged with Attempted Murder of Collierville Officer

COLLIERVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in charges against a Memphis man accused of running over an officer with the Collierville Police Department as he fled apprehension.

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI agents began investigating the incident early Saturday morning.  The officer was injured, just before 2:30 a.m., as he approached a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Collierville Road.  The vehicle was believed to be linked to a previous shooting in Shelby County.  As the officer neared the vehicle, the driver is believed to have accelerated toward the officer, forcing him onto the hood, then driving over the officer after he fell to the ground.  The officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

A Blue Alert was issued for the driver, identified as Keith Houston Jr., (DOB: 1/31/90), who was apprehended in Shelby County early Saturday afternoon.  Houston was booked on charges of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, Evading Arrest, and Resisting Arrest.  He is being held in the Shelby County Jail and faces additional counts by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

