UPDATE -- Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Florida Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ian

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, NY, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to Florida residents, first responders and others directly impacted by Hurricane Ian which is expected to have significant impact across the state. Individuals in Florida who have been displaced or who cannot access medical care as a result of the hurricane can seek treatment from a licensed health care professional for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.



“We encourage those impacted by Hurricane Ian to continue to prioritize their health and safety,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health. “Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, and we are grateful to provide access to care and to be a reliable source for those in Florida facing devastation and displacement as a result of the storm.”



Among those adult and pediatric conditions that can be effectively diagnosed and treated as part of Teladoc’s general medical no-cost offering are common conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses. Individuals seeking physician-authorization for prescription refills of non-narcotic drugs can also get assistance. For emergencies, patients should call 911.

Teladoc Health responds to federally declared natural disasters across the United States, making virtual care services available at no cost to communities dealing with the impact of floods, storms, fires and other public emergencies. Over the past five years, Teladoc Health has responded to dozens of natural disasters in the U.S. —hurricanes, wildfires, tornados, floods, power outages and blizzards—enabling access to care for thousands of people with non-emergency illnesses, as well as uninterrupted access to the prescriptions they need.

For more information, visit https://www.teladoc.com/disaster-hotline/

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Source: Teladoc Health, Inc. – General



Teladoc Health Media Contact:

Carolyn Edwards

pr@teladochealth.com

321-795-1952



