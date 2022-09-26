Canada Lawn Mowers Market to Reach Around $3 Billion by 2027. Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts by Arizton

Chicago , Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton's latest research report, Canada lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2022-2027. With the increased number of golf courses and developments in golf course design projects in Canada, the demand for lawn mowers is expected to rise in the future. The need to keep gardens in pristine condition and visually appealing is likely to boost sales of lawn mower products in the country.



Canada Lawn Mowers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) Around 3 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) Around 2 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) Over 7% MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2027) 3,355.10 thousand Units BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product Type, Fuel Type, End-User, Distribution Channel

Is Robotics Gaining Traction in the Canada Lawn Mower Market?

Robotic lawn mowers expect to witness significant growth majorly owing to the development of advanced mower machine technology, enabling the user to save on time, effort, resources, and maintenance, among others. In the upcoming years, the Canadian government expect to take a few initiatives, including the ban on the use of petrol-powered equipment involving blowers, mowers, and chainsaw by 2024, thereby significantly increasing the adoption of robotic lawn mower products.

Soccer and Golf are the popular sports in Canada, and the country is witnessing high participation in these sports, thereby pushing the demand for playing facilities across the country. Due to the increasing demand for maintaining and mowing playing areas, the robotic lawn mowers demand is increasing heavily.

Key Insights

Canada accounts for around 7% of the golf courses market worldwide. In 2020, Canada ranked third among the golfing nation worldwide, with approximately 2,300 golf courses. These factors are propelling the demand for lawn mowers in the country.

The focus on developing smart cities is increasingly gaining momentum in several countries. Edmonton has over 55,000 acres of greenery in the North Saskatchewan River valley parks and grass fields for sports and leisure. Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, and Montreal are other important cities that either have many parks, green roofs, and trails or are involved in initiatives geared toward increasing green spaces in the city, such as the Greenest City initiative of Vancouver, Canada. These cities expect to account for the highest demand for lawn equipment.

Lawn mowers are available to end-users through online OEMs' e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, Argos, eBay, RobotShop, Sainsbury's, MowDirect, Alibaba, and AliExpress.



Table of Content

1. Agenda

2. Market Definition

3. Scope of Study

o Inclusion

o Exclusion

4. Report Assumptions

5. Index

6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast

o Market Size & Forecast – Revenue 2021-2027

o Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2021-2027

7. Import & Export Statistics

o Leading 10 Canada Importing Countries 2019 – 2021

o Leading 10 Canada Exporting Countries 2019 - 2021

8. Market by Product Type

9. Lawn Mower Market by End-users

• Market Overview

• Market by End-user Type

• Residential Users

o Market Size & Forecast – Revenue 2021-2027

o Market Size & Forecast – Unit Shipment 2021-2027

• Professional Landscaping Services

o Market Size & Forecast – Revenue 2021-2027

o Market Size & Forecast – Unit Shipment 2021-2027

• Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

o Market Size & Forecast – Revenue 2021-2027

o Market Size & Forecast – Unit Shipment 2021-2027

• Government & Others

o Market Size & Forecast – Revenue 2021-2027

o Market Size & Forecast – Unit Shipment 2021-2027

10. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

• Market Overview

• Market by Fuel Type

• Gas-powered Lawn Mower

o Market Size & Forecast – Revenue 2021-2027

o Market Size & Forecast – Unit Shipment 2021-2027

• Electric Corded Lawn Mower

o Market Size & Forecast – Revenue 2021-2027

o Market Size & Forecast – Unit Shipment 2021-2027

• Electric-Cordless Lawn Mower

o Market Size & Forecast – Revenue 2021-2027

o Market Size & Forecast – Unit Shipment 2021-2027

• Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

o Market Size & Forecast – Revenue 2021-2027

o Market Size & Forecast – Unit Shipment 2021-2027

• Propane-powered Lawn Mowers

o Market Size & Forecast – Revenue 2021-2027

o Market Size & Forecast – Unit Shipment 2021-2027

11. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels

• Market Overview

• Market by Distribution Channels

• Offline

o Market Size & Forecast – Revenue 2021-2027

o Market Size & Forecast – Unit Shipment 2021-2027

• Online

o Market Size & Forecast – Revenue 2021-2027

o Market Size & Forecast

12. Lawn Mower Market – Key Trends

13. Lawn Mower Market – Key Drivers

14. Lawn Mower Market – Key Restraints

15. Competitive Landscape

o Key Market Players

16. Quantitative Summary

o By Product Type

o By End-user

o By Fuel Type

o By Distribution Channel

17. Other Reports in this Series

Product Type

Walk-behind Lawn Mowers Self-propelled Mower Push Mower Hover Mower Reel/Cylinder Mower

Ride-on Mower Standard Ride-on Mower Zero-turn Lawn Mower Lawn Tractors Garden Tractors

Robotic Lawn Mower



End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Fuel Type

Gas-powered Lawn Mowers

Electric-powered Lawn Mowers

Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

Propane-powered Lawn Mowers

Distribution Channels

