Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community in Tesoro Club on Florida's Treasure Coast

Port St. Lucie, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community of single-family homes, Toll Brothers at Tesoro Club, is coming soon to the Treasure Coast of Florida. Located within the premier master-planned golf and country club community of Tesoro Club, construction will include 106 home sites with five new home designs ranging from 2,572 to over 3,500 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Construction of the sales center and model home are already underway with sales to start in the summer of 2023.

"With floor plans designed for today's buyers and unrivaled personalization options offered on-site, Toll Brothers at Tesoro Club will offer residents the best in luxury country club living in one of Port St. Lucie's most desirable communities," said Fred Pfister, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida. "We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this very exclusive resort-style community."

The gated Tesoro Club masterplan is home to the landmark Tesoro clubhouse and Crane Club event venue. The community will soon unveil its exciting future, creating a country club lifestyle unlike any other. Scheduled to re-open in autumn of this year, Tesoro Club will offer residents access to the newly renovated Swim & Racquet Club which includes a resort-style swimming pool, tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts, fitness center, outdoor bar and grill. The community will also reopen the highly anticipated 18-hole PGA championship-level Palmer golf course in November with the other par-72 Watson course soon to follow.

Toll Brothers home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Regal Treasure Coast Mall, The Shoppes at Veranda Falls, numerous theme parks, as well as the many surrounding golf clubs and sandy beaches. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed St. Lucie School District.

Major highways including Florida's Turnpike, Interstate 95, U.S. Highway 1, and SE Becker Road are easily accessible from Tesoro Club, offering homeowners convenient access to Miami, Key West, Florida's west coast, and Orlando.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Southeast Florida area include Watermark at Avenir, Windgate at Avenir, Regency at Avenir, Sandpiper Pointe at Deerfield Beach, Royal Palm Polo, and Stillwater Shores.

For more information, call (855) 776-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

