Cybersecurity Industry Leader ReachOut Technology Closes On First Successful Acquisition; Value Soars To $30-$40M
ReachOut is a leader in the Cybersecurity & IT service industry and the first ever publicly held pure MSP for small and medium sized businessesCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReachOut Technology has successfully acquired IND Corporation for $6.6M
What started as a pure passion for helping people has turned into a nationwide cybersecurity revolution. When Rick Jordan (www.rickjordan.tv), founder and CEO of ReachOut Technology, saw a massive gap in the IT services market, he quickly took matters into his own hands and developed a solution that would change the lives of those being taken advantage of.
ReachOut (www.reachoutit.com) not only became the top most trusted leader in the cybersecurity space, but became the first and only pure MSP to go public in an initiative to build a nationwide brand.
As part of its initiative to build a household name for cybersecurity and IT services, the company is rapidly expanding through strategic acquisitions of customers and top talent.
ReachOut is celebrating the most recent acquisition of IND Corp, acquired for $6.6M. Amongst the team who made the acquisition possible was none other than Kevin Harrington, and Original Shark from Shark Tank, who is an investor and serves ReachOut on the Board of Directors.
Doug Rahn, who founded IND Corp, is excited and staying on as ReachOut’s Vice President of Northeast Market.
The team is actively acquiring MSPs with up to $5M in annual revenue in target markets such as Florida, Texas, California, and homebase Chicago.
Jordan’s bold vision is offering investors the opportunity of a lifetime to become part of this revolution, and acquired team members to advance their careers while transforming their lives. Investors and sellers who are jumping on board now look forward to the company’s liquidity event and next phase where ReachOut intends to list on NASDAQ.
In an industry where the average IT business owner is only pocketing $60K-$80K a year in personal income, every owner of each acquisition is getting stock in the public company.
As one of its key objectives, ReachOut is raising the competency and setting the bar of the entire IT and MSP industry -- and not just for big businesses. Jordan states, “Cybersecurity is difficult and expensive because it requires a large team of highly skilled and highly specialized technicians. The average IT firm simply cannot afford the staff or tools needed to do it right.”
In other words - since most IT firms are not well equipped, SMB’s and consumers are suffering. It’s no secret that most people don’t know who to call to keep them safe before, during and after a cyber attack. Now, instead of turning to an under-resourced firm or Google and being left unsupported, everyday people are just inches away from being able to access proven business security programs from ReachOut at their fingertips.
This first successful MSP acquisition is just the beginning. ReachOut is on a mission to become the premier MSP in North America by acquiring over 40+ more MSPs over the next two years, allowing them to gain market share and deliver the most comprehensive cyber security and IT services to businesses of all sizes nationwide, and eventually, everyday consumers.
