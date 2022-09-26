09/24/22 – ONE-THOUSAND-FOOT LAYNET & BOATS CONFISCATED

News Releases, slider Posted on Sep 26, 2022 in DOCARE

DAVID Y. IGE

GOVERNOR SUZANNE D. CASE

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: September 24, 2022

ONE-THOUSAND-FOOT LAYNET & BOATS CONFISCATED

(HONOLULU) – Early Friday morning, officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) confiscated more than one-thousand-feet of laynet, and two small boats.

34-year-old, Abraham Estocado of Kāneʻohe was cited for laynet and boating violations. Acting on a tip, DOCARE officers observed him towing a dinghy with a fourteen-foot whaler to the net in the water, near the Ahu o Laka sandbar in Kāneʻohe Bay on the windward side of O‘ahu. They allege Estocado went into the water to retrieve the net.

When the boats came ashore near Kahalu‘u, officers contacted Estocado, cited him and confiscated both vessels and the net as evidence. They say “a lot” of fish were caught up in the net. Estocado was given a date of Nov. 3, 2022, to appear in Kāneʻohe District Court.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity is encouraged to contact DOCARE via the free DLNRTip app or by calling the 24-hour-hotline at 643-DLNR (3-5-6-7).

