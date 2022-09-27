Mildred Study Center opens applications for the Junior Journalism Program

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mildred D. Brown Study Center is accepting applications for the Junior Journalist Program in October/November 2022.

High school students will have the opportunity to study under Nebraska’s oldest African-American newspaper, The Omaha Star. Students interested in applying can inquire about the application at: admin@mdbmsc.com.

The Mildred D. Brown Study Center is invested in the future generation of media industry experts. The center started the Junior Journalism Program in 2007 for students looking to advance their skills in journalism.

“The program is so important to the Mildred Brown Study Center because it provides the opportunity for African-American students the opportunity to further develop their skills under experts in the journalism field,” said Terri Sanders, Executive Director of the Mildred Study Center and Publisher of The Omaha Star.

Students can explore print, television, documentary and social media at a college-readiness level. Selected students will participate in an eight-week summer program focused on one of the four specialties. The study center partners with local media outlets to provide participants with real-world experiences during their time in the program.

“We also provide journalism workshops during the school year for high school students. In the past, we have held some of these sessions at the University of Nebraska Omaha,” said Sanders.

About the Mildred D. Brown Study Center

For minority students looking to continue their Journalism interests in college, the Mildred D. Brown Study Center offers scholarships. Scholarships are available for high school seniors who plan to attend an accredited institution to study journalism. Past scholarships include the Helen Jones Woods and William “Bill” Woods Scholarship, Mary Burden Goldston Scholarship, Valerie Goldston Scholarship, Dr. Marguerita Washington Scholarship and the Metropolitan Community College Mildred D. Brown Memorial Scholarship.