Hurricane Fiona’s impact on Social Assistance and AccessAbility Support programs payments

CANADA, September 26 - Islanders who receive regular monthly payments from provincial Social Assistance and AccessAbility Supports programs are being asked to visit their local Social Programs office to pick up their monthly cheques due to the impacts of Hurricane Fiona. Islanders who receive payments through online bank deposits will not be affected.

The five locations are situated in Charlottetown, Summerside, O’Leary, Montague and Souris. Cheques will be available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28 and staff will be ready to assist all clients. To pick up cheques, Islanders will be asked to present one piece of current identification. 

For individuals picking up cheques on behalf of others, they will need to bring one piece of current identification and written authorization including the printed name, signature and phone number of the cheque recipient. 

Contact your Supports Coordinator with questions or concerns. Please note that there continues to be network and phone challenges. If you cannot reach your coordinator, call the Social Programs Office at 1-877-569-0546.

Rebecca Gass
Social Development and Housing 
rjgass@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder

The five Social Programs offices are located in Charlottetown, Montague, O’Leary, Souris and Summerside.

Charlottetown
161 St. Peters Road
Charlottetown, PE

Montague 
41 Wood Islands Road
Montague, PE

O’Leary
45 East Drive
O’Leary, PE

Souris
15 Green Street
Souris, PE

Summerside
120 Heather Moyse Drive
Summerside, PE

