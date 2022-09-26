Turkmenistan National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Turkmenistan as you celebrate 31 years of independence on September 27.

The United States values Turkmenistan as an important partner in advancing regional stability and security, as well as combatting climate change. In the years to come, the United States looks forward to increased cooperation between our two countries through bilateral dialogues, the C5+1 diplomatic platform, and through deepening economic, educational, and people-to-people ties. The United States remains firmly committed to supporting Turkmenistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

I send warm wishes to the people of Turkmenistan during this time of celebration.