Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,081 in the last 365 days.

Turkmenistan National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Turkmenistan as you celebrate 31 years of independence on September 27.

The United States values Turkmenistan as an important partner in advancing regional stability and security, as well as combatting climate change. In the years to come, the United States looks forward to increased cooperation between our two countries through bilateral dialogues, the C5+1 diplomatic platform, and through deepening economic, educational, and people-to-people ties. The United States remains firmly committed to supporting Turkmenistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

I send warm wishes to the people of Turkmenistan during this time of celebration.

You just read:

Turkmenistan National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.