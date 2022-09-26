Atlis Motor Vehicles Announces Anticipated Initiation of Trading on Nasdaq Exchange to be on September 27, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MESA, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (Atlis), a vertically integrated startup EV technology ecosystem company developing an electric work truck and the batteries to power it, announces today that Nasdaq has approved its application to list on the Nasdaq Exchange. The Company anticipates initiation of trading on the Nasdaq exchange on September 27, 2022. Atlis will be traded under the symbol “AMV.”



“We are nearing the end of one adventure, and on the cusp of another. To our dedicated investors and followers, we thank each of you for believing in the promise of Atlis, as your support and continued backing makes all of this possible,” said Mark Hanchett, Atlis CEO.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The Atlis innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, Atlis is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

