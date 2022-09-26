ENTERTAINMENT IS A HIGHLIGHT OF THE HIGHLIFESTYLE SHOW AT BOXBORO REGENCY HOTEL OCTOBER 7-9

Keynote Address to be Delivered by Cannabis & Comedy Legend Cheech Marin

/EIN News/ -- Boxboro, MA, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HighLifeStyleShow promises a highly entertaining weekend of concerts, comedy, celebrities, socializing, education, and networking as it brings together cannabis consumers with brands, dispensaries, distributors, growers, artists, at the Boxboro (MA) Regency Hotel & Conference Center October 7-9. This event is open to anyone 21 years of age or older.

This gathering of “highly functional people” will offer great entertainment along with opportunities for consumers to learn about all the choices available to them and for top level executives, brand managers, marketing professionals, cultivators, innovators, influencers, and advocates to meet their colleagues and customers.

Cheech Marin, half of the iconic comedy team of Cheech and Chong, will be at The HighLifeStyle Show and will deliver the Keynote address Saturday evening to exhibitors, VIPs and hotel guests. A renowned art collector and actor who starred in numerous films, including being the voice of Ramone in the Pixar Cars movie franchise along with starring on TV shows such as Nash Bridges, Cheech is involved in the cannabis business with his branded products. He will be signing autographs and offering photo ops (both for a fee) Saturday and Sunday.

Cannabis! A Viper Vaudeville makes its New England debut at The HighLifeStyle Show on Friday October 7 at 8pm. Called “A music and dance filled celebration of marijuana” by the New York Times, it is the featured entertainment for the opening evening festivities, with a matinee Saturday at 3pm. Created by Grace Galu, “a magnetic, powerhouse vocalist” and Baba Israel, who conceived the show and serves as its Magical Mystical M.C., “Cannabis! is like a party where weed is the guest of honor.”

Appearing Friday Oct. 7th for VIPs, exhibitors and hotel guests only, New Hampshire legendary reggae-rock sensation Roots of Creation with Brett Wilson promise to get the HighLifeStyleShow off to a movin’, dancin’ start at 3:00 pm.

On Saturday Oct. 8th, the main stage outdoors at The Boxboro Regency will be the site for performances by the adrenaline-pumping surf music of Tsunami of Sound starting at 10:30 am; followed by “Steampunk dada favorites” (NPR) Walter Sickert & The Army of Broken Toys; then harpist and vocalist Mikaela Davis and her band Southern Star brings her original and genre-bending music that weaves together 60s pop-soaked melodies, psychedelia, and driving rock to the part. The concert concludes with Boston’s iconic soul and R&B singer Barrence Whitfield

No cannabis gathering would be complete without the defining sounds of The Wailers, who will headline the main stage starting at 3:00 pm on Sunday Oct. 9th. The band, now led by Aston Barrett Jr., himself reggae royalty as son of the irrepressible “Familyman” will play a special set that includes incredible cuts from Bob Marley’s mind-blowing catalog, as well as a host of their greatest, classic hits.

Sunday’s main stage concert opens with Justine’s Black Threads, fronted by Justine Covault, this trio creates a powerful “alt-country” sound, followed by New England legends Jon Butcher Axis, contributing their soul-infused vocals and psychedelic guitar play that mixes rock, funk, jazz, Americana, and blues to the festivities on Sunday leading up to The Wailers.

The weekend’s entertainment offerings also includes stand up performances by New England comedians Matt Barry, Mona Forgione, Ian Stuart, Josh Day, Troy Burditt and Dan Hall who will host his popular Weed Game Show live on Saturday and Sunday.

Also appearing to meet fans for autographs and photo ops will be Jon Provost, well known as “Timmy” in the TV show Lassie, who has been a cannabis user since the mid 1960s. We welcome Dog owners to bring their pets to have a photo with Jon at our Pet Friendly venue.

Artists are part of the HighLifeStyle and among those attending will be designer Mark Arminski, who has been creating concert posters and cannabis celebration posters for decades; and Joey Mars, New England legend who has done work for the Grateful Dead and Aerosmith among others. Authors include celebrated Hollywood author Laurie Jacobson (Hollywood Heartbreak); addicted animal series author Sam Miserendino created of “Give a Dog a Doobie” and “Give a Bear a Beer,” and Emmy Award-winning puppeteer, artist and creator Bill Diamond who will be available for photo ops with Audrey II from Little Shop of Horrors, Skeksis from Dark Crystal and many other creations.

A hybrid trade show for canna brands, the HighLifeStyleShow provides an opportunity for businesses, entrepreneurs, and brands to meet the distributors, retailers, and consumers in an entertaining, safe environment. Retail distributors can promote their products and retail locations to attract new customers. Craft growers can network to find supplies they may need to be an at-home botanist, find outlets or job opportunities.

Exhibitors include dispensaries and brands such as Rise, Rev Brands, Gage Cannabis, Garden Remedies, Green Thumb, Green Gold Group, Berkshire Roots, Smokenol, Crafted by Cliff and many others.

The HighLifeStyleShow, October 7-9, 2022, at the Boxboro Regency Hotel & Conference Center off Route 495 near Route 2. The conference is open to adults 21 years of age or older, and all conference tickets are sold online and must be purchased in advance. Tickets which range from $45 (general admission day pass) to $750 (VIP for 2 including 3 nights hotel) are available at https://highlifestyleshow.com.

The event will be in compliance with all MA state laws. There is no buying or selling of any THC products at the event.

The HighLifeStyleShow is presented by NECANN and produced by Gary Sohmers and Marc Shepard.

Attachment

Adam R Klein The HighLifeStyle Show 6175046156 adam@ckcommgroup.com