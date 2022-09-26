MDC Cape Nature Center to host native plant sale Oct. 1

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Planting native plants and wildflowers isn’t just a spring activity! Fall is also a great time to landscape with native plants, and you can learn how Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

“Vendors on-site that day will include Missouri Wildflowers, Hamilton Native Outpost, and Forest Keeling,” said Jamie Koehler, Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center assistant manager. “Flowering plants, vines, shrubs, and trees will also be available, and many of the vendors are offering preorders.”

Koehler said during the plant sale a variety of demonstrations highlighting the use of Missouri’s natural resources “from the past to the present” will be presented on the nature center’s front lawn.

“Guests can learn more about basket weaving, wood carving, long bow making, using native plants to dye material, and even medicinal uses of plants,” she said.

Registration is not required.

And be on the lookout for programs and workshops the week prior to the event for more land stewardship information!

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting "MDC Nature" to 468311. An online subscription is also available to "sign up for updates" at mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily from sunrise - 10 p.m.