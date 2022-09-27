Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,983 in the last 365 days.

Suicide By Rail Way Prevention Training in Nevada

Nevada Train

Hot Rail Group LLC

Rail Cop Nevada

Hot Rail Group RAIL COP

Hot Rail Group LLC Leading Efforts in Nevada RAIL COP

We are committed to promoting public safety and awareness of the dangers of suicide by railway.”
— Hot Rail Group LLC CEO Rich Gent.

FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Rail Group LLC, announced today that it will be holding RAT Pack training sessions to help prevent suicide by railway in Nevada. These sessions will educate participants on how to identify and intervene in potentially dangerous situations.

"Through these training sessions, we hope to empower people to make a difference in their communities."


RAT Pack Training Sessions to Begin Soon in Nevada.
Hot Rail Group LLC, a Nevada company that provides railroad safety services, will be conducting RAT Pack training sessions soon. RAT Pack stands for "Railway Awareness and Training for Prevention of Suicide and Terrorism." The goal of the training is to educate the public about suicide prevention and terrorist prevention. This will be done through a series of lectures, discussions, and hands-on exercises.

Rail suicides are unique and as such this initiative, along with future technology such as drone integration, will determine if a reduction of suicides in the area occurs. According to recent FRA reports, the State of Nevada has a 33% rail suicide average/trespasser incidents. The was driven home as we just had a suicide incident near Las Vegas this July. We are hopeful that these initiatives will demonstrate how this training will help keep people, including those considering suicide, off the tracks.

On-site Training Topic Examples

Rail Safety
Legal Issues and Railroad Property
Basic Railroading
Rails in Asymmetric Warfare
Suicide Prevention on rail property
16 hours of rail-specific training for citizen or rail watch groups
Computer-based instruction
Streaming video

We help you understand this unique infrastructure and offer courses that vary from General Rail Safety to the History of Rails in Asymmetric Warfare (a study of how adversaries have targeted railroads in the past and how they may look at them today). Let us know how we can help you learn the esoteric world of railroads and keep them secure.


The RAT Pack training sessions will be held in towns throughout Northern Nevada. For more information and to register for the RAT Pack training sessions, please visit Hot Rail Group LLC website here: https://hotrailgroup.com/training-topics/

https://www.transit.dot.gov/sites/fta.dot.gov/files/2021-07/Trespass-and-Suicide-Prevention-TRACS-18-03-Final-Report.pdf

Rich Gent
Hot Rail Group LLC
+1 775-867-3803
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Suicide Prevention Program in Nevada

You just read:

Suicide By Rail Way Prevention Training in Nevada

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.