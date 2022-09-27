Suicide By Rail Way Prevention Training in Nevada

Hot Rail Group LLC Hot Rail Group RAIL COP

We are committed to promoting public safety and awareness of the dangers of suicide by railway.” — Hot Rail Group LLC CEO Rich Gent.

FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Rail Group LLC, announced today that it will be holding RAT Pack training sessions to help prevent suicide by railway in Nevada. These sessions will educate participants on how to identify and intervene in potentially dangerous situations.

"Through these training sessions, we hope to empower people to make a difference in their communities."



RAT Pack Training Sessions to Begin Soon in Nevada.

Hot Rail Group LLC, a Nevada company that provides railroad safety services, will be conducting RAT Pack training sessions soon. RAT Pack stands for "Railway Awareness and Training for Prevention of Suicide and Terrorism." The goal of the training is to educate the public about suicide prevention and terrorist prevention. This will be done through a series of lectures, discussions, and hands-on exercises.

Rail suicides are unique and as such this initiative, along with future technology such as drone integration, will determine if a reduction of suicides in the area occurs. According to recent FRA reports, the State of Nevada has a 33% rail suicide average/trespasser incidents. The was driven home as we just had a suicide incident near Las Vegas this July. We are hopeful that these initiatives will demonstrate how this training will help keep people, including those considering suicide, off the tracks.

On-site Training Topic Examples

Rail Safety

Legal Issues and Railroad Property

Basic Railroading

Rails in Asymmetric Warfare

Suicide Prevention on rail property

16 hours of rail-specific training for citizen or rail watch groups

Computer-based instruction

Streaming video

We help you understand this unique infrastructure and offer courses that vary from General Rail Safety to the History of Rails in Asymmetric Warfare (a study of how adversaries have targeted railroads in the past and how they may look at them today). Let us know how we can help you learn the esoteric world of railroads and keep them secure.



The RAT Pack training sessions will be held in towns throughout Northern Nevada. For more information and to register for the RAT Pack training sessions, please visit Hot Rail Group LLC website here: https://hotrailgroup.com/training-topics/

Suicide Prevention Program in Nevada