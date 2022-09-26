Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Purse Illuminator (HOF-231)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've seen numerous women having difficulty finding items in their purses," said the inventor from San Leon, Texas. "I thought of this idea to illuminate the interior of a purse to allow for women to easily find items located within."

He invented INLIGHTEN that is a specialty designed purse that incorporates lights through which items could be more easily and quickly located. This would eliminate the hassle and frustration of removing everything in a purse to find one item. Women would be able to quickly and easily locate items when out alone, reducing her chances of being attacked. Additionally, this item may also be produced within the interior of backpacks.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-231, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

