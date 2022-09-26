Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,073 in the last 365 days.

Jackson Pleis is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Pleis is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional in the Clean Energy and Medical Device Technology fields, acknowledging his outstanding work at the helm of Spacewhale Technologies.

With a decade of experience to his credit, Mr. Pleis has excelled as a senior research scientist, president, and owner of Spacewhale Technologies since 2020. At Spacewhale Technologies, headquartered in Seattle, WA, he specializes in clean energy and medical device technology. He has expertise in plasma physics and currently holds 12 patents.

Before his current role, he had been a research scientist for ClearSign Combustion Corporation from 2016 to 2020, where he designed one of the most advanced combustion reactors in the world. He was a senior research and development technician for Palo Alto Health Sciences from 2014 to 2015. In the earlier years of his career, between 2009 and 2012, Mr. Plies was a terrain park designer for Arizona Snowbowl and a mechanic with Snow Valley Auto Rebuild.

Mr. Pleis earned a Bachelor of Arts in physics and mathematics from Northern Arizona University in 2014. Alongside his primary roles, he has lectured on high voltage to manipulate flames to lower emissions in industrial applications, using plasma to stabilize combustion more efficiently for pilots. He has served as a construction volunteer for Habitat for Humanity of Seattle-King County. 

Upon reflection, Mr. Pleis attributes his success to Dr. Donald Kendrick, his manager at Clearsign, and his biggest advocate and mentor, along with the inspiration of his high school physics teacher, who encouraged him to pursue a career in science. He looks forward to continuing his work in more extensive laboratories with more funding and projects to enlighten the industry's younger generation. Above all, he is most dedicated to helping save the planet through clean energy.

For more information, visit www.spacewhaletech.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson-pleis-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301633258.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

You just read:

Jackson Pleis is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.