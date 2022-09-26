Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Seat Cushion for Truckers (KXX-346)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and I have never found truck seating to be comfortable. I thought there could be a better seat cushion design," said an inventor, from Chattanooga, Tenn., "so I invented the TIMELESS COMFORT. My design could help to prevent pressure on the tailbone and general discomfort during long trips."

The invention provides an improved seat cushion design for truckers. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional foam cushioning. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could help to relieve stress, pressure and pain while traveling long distances. The invention features an adjustable and adaptable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for professional truck drivers, bus drivers, taxicab drivers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KXX-346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

