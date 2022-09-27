Franz Inc. Named a Big Data 50 Innovator by Database Trends
AllegroGraph with FedShard Delivers Semantic Layer Solutions for the Enterprise
AllegroGraph uniquely provides companies with the foundational environment for delivering AI Knowledge Graph solutions that continually enrich and contextualize the understanding of corporate data.”LAFAYETTE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franz Inc., an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Entity-Event Knowledge Graph Solutions, today announced it has been named to the “Big Data 50: Companies Driving Innovation in 2022” by Database Trends and Applications.
— Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc.
AllegroGraph provides organizations with essential Knowledge Graph solutions, including Graph Neural Networks, Graph Virtualization, GraphQL, Apache Spark graph analytics, and Kafka streaming graph pipelines. These capabilities exemplify AllegroGraph’s leadership in empowering data analytics professionals to derive business value out of Knowledge Graphs.
“Data has only become more important as organizations look ahead to what a post-pandemic world could look like,” said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, Big Data Quarterly. “To support organizations in navigating through new challenges and a rapidly evolving big data ecosystem, Big Data Quarterly presents 2022s ‘Big Data 50,’ a list of companies driving innovation and expanding what is possible in terms of collecting, storing, and extracting value from data.”
“We are honored to receive this acknowledgement for our efforts in driving innovation for Big Data Knowledge Graph Solutions,” said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc. “Organizations across a range of industries are realizing the critical role that Knowledge Graphs play in creating rich, yet flexible Enterprise Data Fabrics and AI-driven applications. AllegroGraph with FedShard uniquely provides companies with the foundational environment for delivering Graph based AI solutions with the ability to continually enrich and contextualize the understanding of data.”
Dr. Aasman’s recent Keynote at the 2022 SEMANTiCS conference, “The Role of Graphs in AI and Quantum Computing ” (Recording link) further defines Franz Inc.’s innovation and thought leadership role in the Enterprise Graph solution marketplace.
Graph Neural Networks with AllegroGraph
“The ability to create Graph Neural Networks within the AllegroGraph platform opens up the next level of AI to data analytics professionals with the ability to produce the best prescriptive outcomes,” said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO of Franz Inc. “GNNs are ideal for applying machine learning’s advanced pattern recognition to high-dimensional, non-Euclidian datasets that are too complex for other machine learning types. Organizations get two forms of reasoning in one framework by fusing GNN reasoning capabilities around relationship predictions, entity classifications, and graph clustering, with classic semantic inferencing available in AllegroGraph Knowledge Graphs. Automatically mixing and matching these two types of reasoning is next level AI and is the basis for predicting the best prescriptive outcome for any business event based on context at scale.”
With AllegroGraph, users can create Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) and take advantage of a mature AI approach for Knowledge Graph enrichment via text processing for news classification, question and answer, search result organization, event prediction, and more. GNNs created in AllegroGraph enhance neural network methods by processing the graph data through rounds of message passing, as such, the nodes know more about their own features as well as neighbor nodes. This creates an even more accurate representation of the entire graph network. AllegroGraph GNNs advance text classification and relationship extraction for enhancing enterprise-wide Data Fabrics.
Visualizing Knowledge Graphs
Gruff, which is available as a browser-based application or pre-integrated into AllegroGraph, is a no-code visual query application that enables users to create visual Knowledge Graphs that display data relationships in views driven by the user. Gruff’s visual query builder empowers both novice and expert users to create simple to highly complex queries without writing any code. The unique ‘Time Machine’ function within Gruff gives users the capability to explore temporal context and connections within data.
Graph Database Adoption Expected to Skyrocket
Industry analysts predict the graph database market to experience skyrocketing adoption over the next several years. In a SiliconANGLE 2022 analyst prediction interview, IDC Research Vice President Carl Olofson said, “I regard graph database as the next truly revolutionary database management technology.” Olofson said he expects the graph database market to “grow by about 600% over the next 10 years.” He listed a broad set of use cases for graphs including: “entity resolution, data lineage, social media analysis, customer 360, fraud prevention, cybersecurity… supply chain is a big one. There is explainable AI and this is going to become important because a lot of people are adopting AI. Then we’ve got data governance, data compliance, risk management. We’ve got recommendation, we’ve got personalization, anti-money-laundering, that’s another big one, identity and access management. There’s also root cause analysis and fraud detection is a huge one.”
About Franz Inc.
Franz Inc. is an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology with expert knowledge in developing and deploying Knowledge Graph solutions. The foundation for Knowledge Graphs and AI lies in the facets of semantic technology provided by AllegroGraph and Allegro CL. AllegroGraph enables businesses to extract sophisticated decision insights and predictive analytics from highly complex, distributed data that cannot be uncovered with conventional databases. Unlike traditional relational databases or other NoSQL databases, AllegroGraph employs semantic graph technologies that process data with contextual and conceptual intelligence. AllegroGraph is able to run queries of unprecedented complexity to support predictive analytics that help organizations make more informed, real-time decisions. AllegroGraph is utilized by dozens of the top Fortune 500 companies worldwide. To learn more about Franz and AllegroGraph, go to franz.com.
