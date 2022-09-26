G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) Announces Plan for 2022 Forum and Beyond

G20 Interfaith Forum

The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) issued a statement that the 2022 forum will be held in the United Arab Emirates rather than Indonesia, 2022’s G20 Host Country

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) has issued the following statement regarding its 2022 forum, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates rather than Indonesia, 2022’s G20 Host Country:“The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) was founded to bring together religious leaders, faith-based organizations, and cultural organizations from all sectors to advance humanitarian values and understanding worldwide. In that spirit of cooperation, the IF20 will be convening an event in the United Arab Emirates on December 12-13, 2022 focused on “Engaging Faith Communities: G20 Agendas and Beyond.” In view of Indonesia’s decision to host an R20 focusing on input from religious leaders during its year as host of the G20 process, the IF20 agreed not to organize a concurrent event in Indonesia in 2022.“It is among the IF20's core values to allow a voice for all at the table - encouraging true dialogue, understanding, and progress without favouring current power structures. This takes place through continuing exchanges including our traditional regional and global forums. The IF20’s focus is on analysis and proposals that are prepared and presented to G20 and other leaders. The IF20 has operated since 2014 and has provided a continuing international platform for exploring the ways that religious communities can make meaningful contributions to global policy. We look forward to continuing and expanding our efforts in India 2023, Brazil 2024, South Africa 2025, and at all G20 Summits to come.”The UAE forum will focus on five priority issues:1. Bold economic and financial measures and action supporting vulnerable countries and communities. Further action on debt, SDR allocations, and long-term reforms of global financial architecture are urgently needed as is action on immediate food crises and longer-term attention to Zero Hunger goals.2. COVID-19 emergencies: Religious representatives need to be engaged in planning at all levels for COVID-19 response and pandemic preparedness, beginning with vaccination and reform of health systems. G20 nations can include religious communities in plans and partnerships to heal tensions around public health restrictions and fractures in social cohesion.3. Focus on Children: Urgent transnational action is needed to redress lost education and the inequities the pandemic years have revealed. Religious education providers are centrally involved.4. The G20 2022 agenda on climate change and threats to the environment. The Papal encyclical Laudato Si’ highlights the multiple dimensions of religious concern, advocacy, and action related to climate, and includes practical strategies, amplified by Patriarch Bartholomew’s 2021 address at the IF20 Forum in Bologna. Exemplary religious involvement including the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) and Faiths for Earth offer promise for action and widening constituencies whose support will be vital.5. Refugees and forced migrants. Funding for humanitarian emergencies and system reforms will benefit from more purposeful engagement of religious actors.As part of its communique on Sept 17, IF20 stated:“Interreligious voices and action enrich and embolden calls to action. G20 leaders meeting in Bali in November, 2022, can bring hope and inspiration if they heed this call. This is a Kairos moment, a special time of grace and opportunity that demands urgent and bold action. Alberto Melloni, who presided over a G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna in September 2021, exhorts interreligious communities to go beyond the “first mile,” long since achieved, of calling together for peace and harmony, to draw on common and differing perspectives as contributions to the global dialogues and agendas. The IF20 focuses on the second and third miles and beyond.”Read the full communique at https://www.g20interfaith.org/if20-communique-september-2022/ Watch a statement explaining the communique by Katherine Marshal, Vice President of IF20 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mKxfncmIlc&t=1s About the G20 ProcessThe Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation,bringing together the leaders of Earth’s most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20members represent around 80 percent of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of theglobal population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year,representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues aswell as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.About the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thoughtleaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on thevital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a richdiversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, ithelps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementationat every level of society.For more information, please visit www.g20interfaith.org

