Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,107 in the last 365 days.

CBP hosts World Customs Organization Secretary General

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus hosted Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya of the World Customs Organization in Washington for a discussion on customs cooperation.  

On September 23, 2022, Magnus met with Mikuriya to discuss collaboration to further secure and facilitate global trade and travel in the post-pandemic environment. The commissioner emphasized CBP capacity building assistance to WCO members and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to provide leadership and good governance within the global customs community. The two leaders also discussed the evolving trade landscape, including e-commerce and customs digitization.  

“For more than 50 years, CBP and the World Customs Organization have worked together to facilitate the cross-border movement of essential goods while protecting communities from dangerous contraband,” said Magnus. 

CBP’s Assistant Commissioner for International Affairs Debbie Seguin then hosted Mikuriya for a roundtable discussion with senior leaders from across the CBP enterprise. The leadership roundtable provided an important and timely opportunity to discuss cutting edge CBP initiatives related to data analyticse-commercegreen customs, and other emerging issues.    

“Sharing CBP innovations with the WCO contributes to the creation of global customs standards that reduce the costs of trade, ensure a level playing field for law-abiding businesses, and protect consumers,” said Seguin. “CBP remains committed to providing leadership and expertise at the WCO to support members as they tackle pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, the effects of climate change, and other critical challenges.” 

CBP is the agency responsible for coordinating U.S. government engagement with the WCO. The United States joined the WCO in 1970 and has been a leader in developing and implementing the SAFE Framework of Standards and other WCO tools that secure and facilitate international trade.   

The WCO is the independent, intergovernmental body dedicated to improving the effectiveness and efficiency of customs administrations. The organization’s 184 members collaborate to establish standards and instruments that reduce the costs of international trade, facilitate the cross-border flow of essential goods, and protect society from unsafe products. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP hosts World Customs Organization Secretary General

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.