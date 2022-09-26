Bryan Golnek, the CEO of Golnek Sports, Announces a Free Therapy Week in the First Week of October 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Golnek, the CEO of Golnek Sports, a sports physical therapy company, has announced that he will be holding a free physical therapy week in the first week of October. While he primarily deals with athletes, the free physical therapy week will target non-athletes, mostly the elderly, and people in society who may need help but may not have the resources to seek the help of a professional therapist. It is part of his commitment to using his success to give back to society.

During the free physical therapy week, Golnek aims to help as many people as possible deal with back pain and other common joint issues that the elderly face. While he still expects them to continue getting whatever treatment that they are on, Golnek believes that the therapy sessions can help alleviate the problem in a big way.

Golnek knows this because he has helped many athletes deal with joint issues from complex injuries during his career. Such injuries are usually much worse than most people experience in old age. If, after going through sessions with Golnek, athletes with significant injuries can get back into the field, he sees no reason why the elderly and people with back issues due to excessive sitting or poor diet cannot benefit.

Besides, Golnek has helped many non-athletes in the past and with a high degree of success. Over the years, he has helped close friends and relatives deal with back pain and other joint issues without much of a challenge. He feels proud to be able to extend the same services to people who may not have the means to afford his expert services.

Anyone interested in these free therapy sessions can register through the company’s website. It will be on a first-come-first-served basis, so the earlier one registers for it, the better.

The upcoming free therapy session is not the first act of philanthropy Bryan Golnek is involved in. From the moment he started Golnek Sports, he has consistently used a portion of his income and sometimes time to give back to society. For instance, over the last 4-years, he has donated thousands of dollars to Child Find of America, an organization that helps find and reunite missing children with their families. Golnek takes pride in knowing that his donations, no matter how small, are helping bring joy to a family somewhere in the country.

Bryan Golden is the founder and CEO of Golnek Sports. Through this organization, Golnek attends to the physical therapy needs of athletes especially helping rehabilitate them after injuries to their spine and knees. Since starting the business ten years ago, Golnek has taken care of the interests of more than a hundred athletes and has a high degree of success. Some of his past clients were close to retiring due to career-ending injuries, but he helped them get back in the field and shine. To learn more about Golnek Sports, you can check out their website.