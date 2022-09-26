AUTHOR TRACY EMERICK EXPOSES READERS TO THEIR INNER DRIVERS IN HIS BOOK
Author Tracy Emerick explains the other dimension of soul in his book Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus ChristTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is an entrepreneur? What makes them unique? How do they enhance life? These questions are diligently answered by Tracy Emerick in his book "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ."
"Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ," published in March this year, is a thorough look into how one can become an effective entrepreneur, making a difference in the world and influencing others.
In the introduction, Tracy Emerick writes, “Each of the extreme entrepreneurs did introduce profound changes to humankind as the expression of their souls. Steve Jobs put easy-to-use technology in the hands of humans, to be used for life enhancement without any need to know or understand the underlying technology. Jesus Christ changed the paradigm of life from one of fear to one of love; giving each of us the opportunity, whether we want it or not, to be loved and to love.”
These are not breaking news, but the author emphasizes Steve Jobs’ and Jesus Christ’s inner driver, which is the soul. Such is what differentiates them from other entrepreneurs, knowing and having explored the other dimension of the soul, the force, allowed them to generate and actualize ideas that have bettered and continue to better life.
Tracy Emerick, before publishing "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ," spent a decade in marketing and business development consulting. To learn more about the crucial impacts of entrepreneurship, the book is available for purchase on Amazon and
