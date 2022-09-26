A MOVING TALE OF FRIENDSHIP
Marilyn Wassmann deftly tells a story of two distinct creatures in her book The Opossum and the CatsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world inhabited by uncertainty, the greatest gift one can give themselves is a friend. Author and artist Marilyn Wassmann’s book The Opossum and the Cats invites readers to a heartwarming story of two completely different creatures that defy the laws of nature.
With nowhere to go, a pregnant mother cat seeks refuge in an opossum’s home. What once was thought to be an arrangement of coexisting further develops into a beautiful companionship between a marsupial, a cat, and a litter of kittens.
Amy K, an Amazon customer, gives it a thumbs up. “If you are seeking a read that is truly mystifying and immersive, this is a wonderful choice.”
Another Amazon reviewer, Karrie, rates it 5/5. “It tells of the kindness of the opossum and the gratitude that was taught to the litter by their mother…The author places the story into the perspective of dynamism, kindness, thoughtfulness, and patience. This story reminds me of how good, doing good, feels, for one's own happiness.”
Coming from a family of artists and poets, Marilyn Wassmann's ability in storytelling comes as no surprise. She shares her talent in her creative pursuits, by writing and illustrating books such as Pen Scratching Poets, What The Wind Blew In, and of course, "The Opossum and the Cats."
To read more Marilyn’s works, visit her website at https://marilynwassmann.com/.
