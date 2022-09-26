Trenton Housing Authority’s Choice Neighborhood Plan Wins New Jersey Future’s 2022 Smart Growth Award
The Choice Neighborhood Transformation Plan is one of six projects selected to receive a 2022 Smart Growth Award.
This transformational plan is rooted in the hopes and dreams of our residents and community stakeholders and in the culture and history of North Trenton.”TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Trenton / Battle Monument Choice Neighborhood Transformation Plan is one of six projects selected to receive a 2022 Smart Growth Award, according to an announcement made last week by New Jersey Future.
— Jelani Garrett, Executive Director of the THA
“It’s very gratifying to learn that the Transformation Plan was recognized with a Smart Growth Award,” said Jelani Garrett, Executive Director of the THA. “This transformational plan is rooted in the hopes and dreams of our residents and community stakeholders and in the culture and history of North Trenton. The plan goes way beyond housing to envision a safe, thriving, family-friendly, mixed-income neighborhood that builds upon its unique neighborhood assets—commercial corridors, schools, parks, churches, healthcare, and many services, in addition to nearby amenities.”
The Transformation Plan represents more than 24 months of intensive engagement and collaboration amongst residents and a host of community stakeholders. Spearheaded by the Trenton Housing Authority (THA) in partnership with the City of Trenton Department of Housing and Economic Development, and Isles Inc., along with a host of residents, city leaders, neighboring townships, and local anchor organizations, the planning process was funded by a $1.3 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
New Jersey has long been at the cutting edge of smart and sustainable planning and redevelopment. Since 2002, New Jersey Future has honored 125 projects that are the very best examples of this work through the annual Smart Growth Awards as part of their mission to promote sensible and equitable growth, redevelopment, and infrastructure investments to foster healthy, strong, and resilient communities. Winners are selected from a statewide public nomination process by an independent jury comprised of experts in the planning and redevelopment fields.
“For 20 years now, the Smart Growth Awards have helped promote New Jersey Future’s mission to drive policies for sustainable growth and development in New Jersey,” said Peter Kasabach, Executive Director of New Jersey Future. “We are extremely pleased to highlight the North Trenton / Battle Monument Choice Neighborhood Plan as an example of smart growth during the 20th anniversary of this program.”
The 2022 Smart Growth Awards Showcase will take place virtually on November 10, 2022, with showings at noon and 5 p.m. There is no cost to attend but pre-registration is required. To learn more about the Smart Growth Awards Virtual Celebration, and to register, visit www.accelevents.com/e/2022newjerseyfuturesmartgrowthawards.
To learn more about the North Trenton / Battle Monument Choice Neighborhood Plan visit
tha-nj.org/choice-neighborhoods-planning-initiative.
About the Trenton Housing Authority
The Trenton Housing Authority (THA) is an autonomous body chartered by the City of Trenton and the State of New Jersey, with partial funding by the federal government through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Governed by a seven-member Board of Commissioners, the THA is committed to providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing that is thoroughly constructed, carefully maintained, and expertly managed. The THA seeks to identify projects that have the potential to act as a catalyst for the revitalization of neighborhoods in the City of Trenton. Promoting self-sufficiency among the families that reside in its communities, the THA partners with local agencies and organizations to provide education, training, employment, and business opportunities for its residents. To learn more, visit www.tha-nj.org.
Mike Epifanio
Performance Marketing
+1 609-646-0414
email us here