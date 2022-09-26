Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,797 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Presents Fishing Floatation Device (FJK-182)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have heard stories where fishermen have lost big fish and their pricey equipment," said the inventor from Fort Pierce, Fla. "I thought of this idea to eliminate the chance of losing their high cost fishing equipment and replacing items."

He invented the patent-pending MARINE PERSONAL RETRIEVER that allows an individual to quickly and easily retrieve a fishing rod was dropped, pulled, or fell into the water. This would help save time and effort as well as sparing a fisherman the cost associated with replacing their equipment. Ideally this could help eliminate a fisherman from cutting their fishing trip short if they did not have backup equipment. Additionally, this may also be attached to other items to prevent their loss from watersport activities.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-fishing-floatation-device-fjk-182-301632317.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Presents Fishing Floatation Device (FJK-182)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.