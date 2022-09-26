North American accounted 28.6% of the share in the market from 2021 to 2030, and is expected to maintain this leading position throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alarming rise in prevalence of cancer & infectious disease and increase in number of approval for exosome therapeutics & diagnostics are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global exosome diagnostic & therapeutic market during the forecast period.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market," The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market size was valued at $224.34 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Determinants of growth-

Increase in use of multifunctional property of exosome therapy for chronic heart failure, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and cancer drive the growth of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market. On the other hand, rise in demand for drug therapies and surge in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical fields supplement the market growth even more. Moreover, surge in potential application of exosomes in cancer diagnosis and development of translational precision medicines are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Rapid spread of Covid-19 heightened the need for molecular diagnosis, thus impacting the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market positively.

This trend is pretty likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

The diagnostic segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on application, the diagnostic segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 29.5% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in incidence of chronic disease and surge in demand for early diagnosis.

The instrument segment to maintain the lion's share-

Based on product, the instrument segment held nearly three-fifths of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. This is owing to increase in need for molecular diagnosis and surge in R&D activities for the purpose of diagnosis. The software segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 30.2% from 2020 to 2030. This is attributed to advancements in R&D activities in the healthcare sector and increase in number of key manufacturers across the world.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, due to rise in product launches for exosome therapeutics, surge in the presence of key players, and development of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector across the province. Asia-Pacific, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.3% by 2030. Increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious disorders, growth in health care expenditures, and surge in demand for molecular diagnosis drive the market growth in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

NanoSomix Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Malvern Instruments Ltd.

System Biosciences Inc.

NX Pharmagen

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Sistemic Inc.

