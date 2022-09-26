Spalding University Preparing Students to Make Social Changes

/EIN News/ -- Louisville, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Louisville, Kentucky -

Social justice and helping facilitate social changes is a growing aspiration for the youth of the country, born mostly out of increased anxiety and tension about the culture around them.

According to the Harvard Youth Poll, females have gone from 57% hopeful about America in the spring of 2021 to 67% fearful about America this year. This is a dramatic shift over the course of just one year. Males also flipped during the same timeframe from 56% hopeful to 58% fearful.



A poll by Blue Shield of California of youth across the US has had racism and social justice the most common concern for the past two years. The next highest issues of concern were jobs and the economy, the environment and climate change, and education.



With so many areas of concern, there are also a lot of opportunities for making social change. But, it is difficult to envision a way of actually making a difference - especially in a way that is part of a career instead of just volunteering.



One such path is with a career in social work - and especially with the specific training provided at the graduate level that can be focused on leadership and practices that can lead to social change.



Along with providing direct services and making an impact, a social worker is connected to a community and can be an advocate for populations of people through political lobbying or participation in local government affairs.



Spalding University offers this type of difference making training with their Master of Social Work program and recently expanded to offer the degree program online. Students with a Bachelor of Social Work degree can complete the program in eight months full-time or sixteen months part-time. Students with a different Bachelor's degree can finish the graduate program in 16 months full-time or 32 months part-time.



The programs from Spalding University are accredited by the Council on Social Work Education and the Southern Association of Colleges of Schools Commission on Colleges.



