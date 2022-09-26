August 2022: Solver Announces 65% Subscription Revenue Growth

Corporate Performance Management solution provider's soaring growth attributable to unique rapid deployment methodology and dedication to customers

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solver, an award-winning global leader in cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software for Budgeting, Forecasting, Reporting, Consolidations, and Dashboards for mid-market ERPs, today announced a 65% subscription revenue growth from last year, with a verified uptrend identified after the successful conclusion of its annual Ascend user conference held in August in Huntington Beach, California.

Solver identifies that its growth continues to be bolstered by its commitment to the global network of customers and partners who were well represented among the many attendees of Solver's Ascend 2022 conference. This year's 10-year anniversary conference represented a wide range of Solver's global offices, making it a true international event.

"Our unique Solver QuickStart rapid deployment methodology is instrumental in driving new growth from modern CFOs who require near-real-time financial insight to maintain agility, and we see that our sustained growth comes from our focus on rapidly and consistently meeting the evolving needs of our new and existing customers," said Nils Rasmussen, CEO at Solver.

"Our growth strategy has always relied on customer service and innovation that drives ROI and value: we leverage every automation tool at our disposal to deliver faster, better decision-making capabilities to our customers." - Nils Rasmussen, CEO, Solver

In the spirit of supporting faster, better decisions, Solver's Ascend 2022 user conference was led by keynotes from CEO Nils Rasmussen and inspirational speaker / innovator Melissa Majors. They focused on providing tools and strategies for growing and strengthening modern businesses from the technical and human side.

"In today's rapidly shifting business landscape, we have all learned the lesson that everything can change in a day," explained Rasmussen. "Solver's annual user conference provides tactics that FP&A professionals can deploy to improve their business from all angles, and our award-winning Corporate Performance Management solution is the linchpin that makes it possible for the entire company to put those improvements into practice."

About Solver

Founded in 1996, Solver has won countless awards for its Corporate Performance Management solution that delivers FP&A solutions to meet midsize business needs. The CPM solution provider has been repeatedly named a CPM Leader by G2, was Microsoft's BI Partner of the Year, and is recognized on the Gartner Group CPM Magic Quadrant. Solver integrates with leading ERPs and is sold through 12 global offices and a worldwide network of partners. Please visit www.solverglobal.com or contact info@solverglobal.com to learn more.

Solver's unique rapid deployment model for cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software helps midsized organizations achieve their strategy using 100+ free, ready-to-use and customizable planning, reporting, and dashboard templates.









