Seven Elected to Midwest Real Estate Data Board of Managers

Real estate leaders named to guide one of nation’s largest MLSs

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) announces that seven real estate professionals have been elected to terms on the MLS’ Board of Managers. These industry leaders join nine others already on the Board to direct MRED’s strategic vision.

Elected are:

Aaron Starck of Berkshire Hathaway Starck Real Estate, Sue Miller of Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group, Jeff Gregory of Realty Executives Success Sue Wiskowski-Fair of Realty Executives Premiere and Lynn Madison of Lynn Madison, Realtor. Each of those elected won their seats in a September election.

of Berkshire Hathaway Starck Real Estate, of Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group, of Realty Executives Success of Realty Executives Premiere and of Lynn Madison, Realtor. Each of those elected won their seats in a September election. Tina Franklin of the Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford Association REALTORS® will fill one of two association executive seats. Jeff Lasky, CEO of North Shore-Barrington Association of REALTORS®, was elected by MRED’s parent organization, MLSNI, to fill the other association executive seat.

Others serving on the Board are: Fran Broude, Compass; John Matthews, Baird & Warner; Tommy Choi, Keller Williams ONEChicago; Rose Schlickman, Key Realty; Luigui Corral, RE/MAX American Dream; Al Rossell, The Jack Carpenter Organization; Pradeep Shukla, RE/MAX Renaissance; Christopher De Santo, Realty Executives Legacy. Tom Hurdelbrink, Northwest MLS, serves as a strategic manager.

“MRED’s future is only as strong as the leaders who guide the organization,” said Rebecca Jensen, MRED’s president and CEO. “These professionals further our mission of ensuring brokerages and associations of all sizes are represented as we work to craft the best possible MLS for all subscribers.”

The election took place as part of MRED’s unique initiative which allows brokerages to own their MLS. MRED brokerages that become Preferred Unit Owners run for and elect 13 of the 15 voting seats on the MRED Board of Managers. MRED Preferred Unit Owners are divided into three categories based on transaction counts. This allows all MRED firms to be represented on the Board, regardless of size or location.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is dedicated to serving nearly 50,000 real estate professionals in more than 7,500 offices. The MLS serves Illinois and portions of southern Wisconsin and northwestern Indiana. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid and the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.

Jon Broadbooks Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 217-836-1958 jon@mredllc.com