Actual SEO Media, Inc. On How to Further Refine Local SEO Content

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no one-size-fits-all answer for local SEO, and Actual SEO Media, Inc. knows that. The digital marketing strategies and tactics that work for one business might not work for another. However, there are some general tips that can help any business improve its online visibility within its local area.

Most business owners already understand the general equation: Local Business + Website = Local SEO. However, most don't know the first step in obtaining the variables mentioned in the equation. And like with any seemingly complicated mathematical problem, there are simple ways to split up the problem to reach the solution.

Before a business can improve its website's ranking on search engine result pages (SERP), it needs to know what's working and what's not. When combing through the backend, the company should catalog the site's strengths, weaknesses, and chances for improvement. In other words, it's time for a thorough SEO audit.

1. Check for Any Penalties

First and foremost, it is always a good idea to see what's blatantly flagged as an issue. One easy method is to check if the website has any penalties from Google. The website has to be connected to Google Search Console. Once connected, click on the sidebar and search for "Manual Actions."

If there is nothing on the page, that's one less step to deal with. However, if there are any current and active penalties, now's a good time to work through those so that the website can quickly climb the rankings.

2. Run a Keyword Audit

Running a keyword audit allows a business to get a grasp on two general points: the website's current ranking with the keywords and user search intent.

First, check what keywords are ranking for the website. The goal and hope are to have those keywords on the first page of the SERP. Of course, a business could search up each keyword by hand, but it's much simpler and less time-consuming with an SEO tool, such as WebCEO's Rank Tracking tool.

Next, it's time to analyze user intent. "User intent" boils down to what users type into Google to get the results that they want. Understanding user intent allows a company to tailor keyword content to reach potential customers more effectively.

3. Review the Business's Google Business Profile

In a nutshell, a Google Business Profile is essential for any business hoping to appear in local searches. It's a free and easy-to-use tool for businesses to manage their online presence across Google, including Search and Maps. By verifying and editing business information, a business can help customers find them and verify their credibility.

If it's been some time since anyone has reviewed the business's Google Business Profile, it's time to do so. Fill out any missing information or update anything that's changed recently. A blank or incorrect field can cause a hole in the business's local SEO.

4. Discover Any On-Page SEO Problems

On-page SEO is incredibly important. On-page SEO includes factors like making sure the titles and headings are keyword-rich, using alt tags to describe images, and ensuring the content is well-written and relevant to the target audience. By taking care of these details, a website can rank higher in the SERPs, ultimately driving more traffic to the website.

Admittedly, this step can take an incredibly long time to perfect. Honestly, with how often Google updates its guidelines, it might never become "perfect." However, a business can ensure that its content pages are as close to "perfection" as possible, allowing it to continue climbing the rankings and hold its position on the first page.

Some common problems that can hold back a page's ranking include broken images, a missing sitemap, missing alt attributes for images, and overly long, missing, or duplicate title and description tags. Finding and fixing these issues is one step forward.

5. Perform a Backlink Audit

Backlinks are one of the most important, if not the most important, aspects of ranking on SERPs. Backlinks are links that point to the website from other websites.

Think of it like a referral system. If a website that Google acknowledges as a reputable website has a link back to another business's website, it drives up the reputation of the website on the other end in Google's eyes. However, the opposite is also true. If a company is getting backlinks from a website Google distrusts, it might also affect the company's website.

By using a relevant SEO tool, a business can appraise what existing backlinks its website currently has. Is the website gaining or losing backlinks? Is the website collecting backlinks from domains related to its niche? Is there an influx of spammy backlinks? What is the most common anchor text used for the website's backlinks?

Keeping these questions in mind will allow a company to better evaluate the backlinks it has and how to move forward.

6. Evaluate the Business's Online Reputation & Reviews

As any business owner knows, reputation does matter among recurring and potential customers. It's important for a business to collect reviews and feedback from customers and visitors. Whether they're positive or negative, having an idea of what the general audience thinks of the business is essential.

A business can also use these reviews and feedback to engage positively with its audience. Regardless of its a positive or negative review, politely responding to and acknowledging the compliment or issue can build a better reputation with the audience that is using these reviews as a way to gauge whether to do business or not.

There are many ways to improve a local business's website ranking. It's just a matter of recognizing and taking advantage of these hidden opportunities lurking out of sight. By utilizing these tips and tricks, a business can further expand its online presence and brand on the Internet.

