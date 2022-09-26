Texas Delegation Leading Business Development Mission To Europe

September 26, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Texas delegation is leading a business development mission to Europe from September 26-29 to meet with business leaders in London, England, Paris, France, and in the Frankfurt region of Germany and to host events showcasing Texas as the best state in the United States to do business.

The Texas delegation includes Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Texas Secretary of State John Scott, Executive Director of the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office Adriana Cruz, and President & CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation Robert Allen, in addition to a dozen other economic development leaders from across the state.

“Texas truly is a magnet for innovative industry leaders,” said Governor Abbott. “As the top state for attracting job-creating global investments and home to more Fortune 500 headquarters than any other state, Texas offers unmatched operating advantages—a friendly business climate and a young, diverse, skilled, and growing workforce. Along with easy access to global markets, a robust infrastructure and transportation network, predictable regulations, and overall economic strength, Texas has created a framework where businesses can flourish and Texans can prosper. I thank the First Lady, Secretary Scott, our economic development teams, and all of the members of the Texas delegation for representing the great state of Texas, and I look forward to welcoming more new jobs and more new business investments to the Lone Star State.”

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany are key trade partners with Texas and are among the top countries for foreign direct investment projects in the Lone Star State. Shared industry strengths include aerospace and aviation, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and more.

Over the last decade, global investments in Texas include:

United Kingdom companies reported 341 investment projects in Texas, expected to create $5.5 billion in capital investment and more than 14,500 new jobs;

French companies reported 85 investment projects in Texas, expected to create $5.9 billion in capital investment and more than 7,000 new jobs; and

German companies reported 154 investment projects in Texas, expected to create $9.8 billion in capital investment and more than 12,600 new jobs.

The business development trip is sponsored and paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation.