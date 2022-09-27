Brightpearl and Conjura Partner to Help eCommerce Businesses Overcoming Operational Complexity
Brightpearl’s retail operating system coupled with Conjura’s data analytics platform provides best-in-class solutions for the e-commerce sector.DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightpearl, a retail operating system (ROS) for high growth merchants, today announces a new partnership with leading e-commerce data analytics company Conjura, to help online merchants get a handle on spiraling marketing costs and operational complexity.
Customer acquisition costs (CAC) – the amount of money a company spends on marketing, advertising, and sales initiatives to gain new customers – are top of mind for most marketers. Customer acquisition costs have increased by as much as 60% in the last five years according to industry estimates.
Conjura’s e-commerce marketing benchmarking and analytics solution gives e-commerce companies the ability to maximize their return on investment into the sales funnel, across channels.
Brightpearl automates day-to-day retail operations for retailers, and streamlines areas like financial management, inventory and sales order management, into one place, reducing operational complexity so online businesses can grow fearlessly.
The partnership between Brightpearl and Conjura will now create a single source of truth that enables eCommerce businesses to make data-driven decisions regarding their entire business performance, streamline their core retail operations while also optimizing their CAC dollar to maximize sales and drive higher returns on advertising spend.
“Rising customer acquisition costs, a crowded e-commerce marketplace and expanding multi channel complexity are the challenges online companies face as e-commerce moves into a new era,” said Stuart Pick, VP of Alliances at Brightpearl. “Having streamlined retail operations alongside the ability to make better marketing decisions and reallocate spend where needed is crucial to maintaining growth in the post-pandemic world.
“That’s why we’re so excited about this partnership. Being able to combine our world beating Retail Operating System with Conjura’s deep and precise analytic insights, empowers our customers to make smarter, data-driven business decisions that will help them to grow fearlessly.”
“Given the exponential growth across all areas of eCommerce, brands that leverage advanced analytics - and the latest machine learning capabilities - are poised to fuel growth and gain a competitive advantage despite the crowded market,” said Fran Quilty, CEO and Co-founder of Conjura. “Brightpearl’s ROS for eCommerce operations, together with Conjura’s enhanced data reports and actionable insights will significantly increase online retailers’ productivity, improve forecasting, reduce costs, and ultimately optimize business performance.”
Conjura’s deep data-analytics solution combined with Brightpearl’s Retail Operating System is compatible with all leading eCommerce systems, seamlessly integrating with major eCommerce platforms such as Magento, BigCommerce and Shopify to provide companies with an enhanced, fully integrated data infrastructure.
About Brightpearl
Based in Bristol (UK) and Austin, Texas (US), Brightpearl by Sage provides a retail operating system (ROS) for retailers and wholesalers. Brightpearl's ROS includes financial management, inventory, and sales order management, purchasing and supplier management, CRM, fulfillment, warehouse, and logistics. In addition, the system has high-performing connectors to the major eCommerce platforms, including Magento, BigCommerce, and Shopify. Brightpearl's platform manages over 10m transactions and $5bn of business a year.
In 2022, Brightpearl became part of the Sage Group plc, with the combination of Sage Intacct and Brightpearl creating a powerful solution for retailers and wholesalers.
About Conjura
Conjura is pioneering the next generation of e-commerce data analytics, harnessing advanced AI to equip businesses of all sizes with enhanced visibility over their entire business operations. The Conjura platform helps businesses integrate, benchmark and action their data to unlock growth opportunities.
Conjura was founded in Ireland in 2018 and supports leading high-growth e-commerce brands across multiple sectors. For more information visit: https://conjura.com/.
