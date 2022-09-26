Survey: Class of 2021 Excels in Next Chapter

Despite earning their degrees during one of the greatest convergences of crises in a century—a global pandemic, a racial-justice reckoning and a faltering economy—the University of Maryland’s undergraduate Class of 2021 firmly found its footing.

According to the 2021 Graduation Survey by the UMD Career Center, 95% of bachelor’s degree graduates from August 2020, December 2020 and May 2021 secured a placement after commencement—meaning they started a full- or part-time job, are continuing their education, starting a business, volunteering in a service program or serving in the military.

That rate is a jump from 91% in 2020, following the pandemic shutdowns nationwide, and is based on data from more than 5,600 students through online surveys, social media, college and department staff, employers and the National Student Clearinghouse. Placement rates have been 91% or higher since this survey began in 2014, although the Class of 2021 equals the high mark set by the Class of 2019.

“It speaks to our students’ understanding of themselves, their willingness to put the time, effort and energy in to be prepared, and also do the work to get connected to the opportunities that matter to them,” said Allynn Powell, who was promoted to director of the University Career Center and The President’s Promise earlier this month.

The report also shows that 95% of Terps have employment either directly related to their field of study or major, or are using related knowledge, skills and abilities. In addition, about 75% reported employment in the UMD region: 50% in Maryland, 15% in Virginia and 9% in Washington, D.C.

“It speaks to the strength of our relationships with the corporate and public sector,” Powell said. “Once you have one Terp, you know you want to come back for more.”

For more information from the report, including on salaries and top employers, see the charts below.