AFD Petroleum Expand Their Offerings To Serve More Clients

AFD Petroleum, announces the addition of new solutions to their offerings to serve more customers across Western Canada and Alaska

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFD Petroleum seems relentless in delivering on its promise of providing "the best equipment, solutions, and service in the industry" as the award-winning company continues to upgrade the range of services offered. The independent supplier of bulk fuel, lubricants, and on-site tank storage systems has grown to become the go-to solutions provider for companies across western Canada and Alaska, with over three decades of amazing service delivery.
Energy remains one of the major drivers of the business environment, ensuring organizations power their equipment and machines for production and other important activities. Over the years, a number of energy suppliers have emerged to meet the needs of businesses. However, many such suppliers have failed in terms of reliability and quality, which underlines the significance of the feat achieved by AFD Petroleum.
AFD Petroleum offers a wide range of services, including fuel, on-site fuel and oil tank storage systems, heavy-duty lubricants as well as grease and fluids. The Edmonton-based company also provides agricultural services, home heat, frac refueling, grease, a top-notch delivery system, online satellite tank level monitoring, real-time billing, and reporting, with technical support and 24/7 toll-free service.
Ranked as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, AFD Petroleum has grown in leaps and bounds in the last three decades, helping different categories of businesses across industries to save time and money while enhancing their productivity. The constant upgrade of service offerings is a reiteration of the company's commitment to delivering the best possible experience to clients without requiring them to pay through their noses.
