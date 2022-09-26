New EdTech Platform PerfecTense Provides On-Demand Tutoring Services

The Hong Kong-based app is providing access to high-quality tutors for both academic and professional purposes

HONG KONG, CHINA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PerfecTense – the EdTech platform on a mission to connect students and job-seekers with trustworthy education and career consultants – is proud to announce that its network of over 200 academic and professional writers is now matching clients with high-quality tutors.

PerfecTense was founded to disrupt the traditionally expensive education support sector. Instead of cookie cutter services, PerfecTense offers its users a tailored approach to whatever projects they may have, ranging from thesis writing and editing to study abroad applications and employment cover letters.

To do this, it harnesses the talents of over 200 professional tutors associated with some of the world’s finest educational institutions like Stanford, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), and the University of Chicago. No matter the task, PerfecTense matches each client with a tutor with relevant subject-matter experience, ensuring both white glove service and unmatched expertise.

“PerfecTense isn’t just another tutoring or education support services company; we’re helping clients with a diverse variety of projects,” says Steven Wong, PerfecTense’s General Manager. “With our on-demand services and a deep bench of professional tutors educated at the world’s most prestigious colleges and universities, our clients know they will get the assistance they need.”

Wong added, “At a time when both the college application process and employment market is increasingly competitive, we’re proud to have helped thousands of clients stand out.”

To learn more about PerfecTense or to create an account and start receiving tutoring support, click here or visit https://perfectensehk.com/.