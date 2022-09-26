Submit Release
Nasdaq Announces 2022 Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will host its 2022 Investor Day on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The event will feature presentations on the company’s operations and strategy, as well as question and answer sessions, with members of Nasdaq’s senior leadership team including Adena Friedman, President and CEO, and Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President and CFO.

The Investor Day will be held at Nasdaq’s Global Headquarters in Times Square, New York. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. All interested parties are invited to access the live webcast from Nasdaq’s IR website. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the event.

WHAT:   Nasdaq’s 2022 Investor Day
     
WHEN:   Tuesday, November 8, 2022
    8:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET
     
WHERE:   The agenda and slide presentation will be available on Nasdaq's IR website: http://ir.nasdaq.com. Analysts and investors are invited to view the live webcast at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.
     

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Relations Contact:

Will Briganti
+1.646.964.8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
+1.212.401.8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


Primary Logo

